A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 99 south of Llewellyn Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday, May 7.

According to an agency news release, a 40-year-old unnamed Corvallis man was driving southbound on the highway when he drove into a steep ditch on the west side of the road and crashed into a paved culvert.

The man was dead when deputies arrived.

The highway was closed for about 20 minutes and reduced to one lane for around three hours.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to BCSO. The fatal collision comes after the agency recently released the data from its “Enough is Enough” campaign which used increased patrols to target drunk driving and other dangerous driving behaviors.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested nearly 50 people for driving under the influence of intoxicants during the two-month campaign. Many of the enhanced patrols occurred on Highway 99.

The campaign was funded by grants and was in response to a rise in fatal crashes in the county in 2022. Although the campaign ended in April, the increased patrols are continuing on.

Deputies have responded to four fatal crashes this year so far, three of which involved intoxicated drivers, the news release said. Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall encouraged drivers to report “erratic behavior” like excessive speeding, passing in no-passing zones, following too closely and/or failing to maintain a lane of travel.