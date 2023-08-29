Led by a pirate with a tomato-red smudge of a nose and rosy red cheeks who finds a treasure map in a bottle on a fishing expedition, audiences in Corvallis are invited to an exhilarating treasure hunt in Cirque Italia’s brand new production berthing in Corvallis.

A water circus.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 at the Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, the big white and blue tent at the grounds will turn into a stage for a variety of circus acts, minus animals.

With aerial mermaids, swinging acrobats, jugglers, and poker-faced archers — all surrounded by a ceiling high water fountain and 35,000 gallons of water — organizers promise that “jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats” as Clown Rafinha leads you on this highly entertaining expedition.

But you must try not to flinch or blink, or else you might miss the thrilling spectacle.

Cirque Italia brought the Paranormal circus to Corvallis earlier this year.

Founded by entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi in 2012, the show will travel to Happy Valley, Vancouver, Washington and Keizer throughout the month of September.