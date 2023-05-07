A 144,000-square-foot, futuristic research complex planned by Oregon State University is headed to the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission for permit approval.

The complex is sited within the 166-acre OSU National Historic District, requiring the commission to review and approve or deny the college’s application based on various development code criteria that seek to preserve the historic character of the neighborhood.

The complex is proposed for the northwest corner of campus along Southwest Memorial Place and Monroe Avenue.

OSU was gifted $50 million from a pair of alumni enabling the college to launch a research and education complex focused on supercomputers, artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics.

Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and wife Lori — both OSU graduates — made the donation, according to an October announcement from OSU. The Huangs met as undergraduates in the College of Engineering.

At the time of the donation, the Haungs said they hoped the $50 million gift would “help inspire future generations of students also to fall in love with technology and its capacity to change the world,” adding that “artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology of our time.”

Combined with other large donations, the Huang money took the complex to being halfway funded. In October, OSU spokesman Steve Clark said the college would seek $75 million from the Oregon Legislature for state-paid bond monies, leaving $25 million to be sought in private funds.

Fundraising for the $25 million by the OSU Foundation is progressing “very well,” according to an update from Clark, who cited “strong interest and engagement” from donors.

OSU leaders continue working with state officials to assure legislative support for the $75 million in bonding as well, Clarks said via email.

“We are very hopeful that the university’s planned $138 million in philanthropic contributions and university investment for capital construction will prompt legislative support for the bonding,” Clark said.

Clarks added that OSU is confident the Collaborative Innovation Complex will be seen as a strong contributor to Oregon’s investments in the semiconductor industry and leverage significant federal support to that sector as part of the CHIPS Act.

The complex, whose research will focus on climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources, will underpin OSU’s support of the semiconductor and broader technology industry in Oregon and beyond, a news release said.

The three-story center is anticipated to open in 2025. It will be called the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, OSU President Jayathi Murthy previously said.

The centerpiece of the complex is expected to be a supercomputer that NVIDIA says will be one of the fastest university-based systems in the world. Powered by next-generation NVIDIA CPUs, GPUs and networking, it’s meant to be powerful enough to train the largest AI models and perform complex digital twin simulations.

The complex will also reportedly have a state-of-the-art cleanroom and other specialized research facilities.

Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.

Not considered historic, the building has been identified as OSU’s highest seismic risk due to its construction, composed of two structures that were built in two separate construction phases, with no seismic joint between the two structures, according to the college’s permit application.

An existing parking lot east of Weniger Hall will be reconstructed in a new, east-west configuration.

Demolition of Weniger Hall will erase $70 million of deferred maintenance backlog, and funding for the complex is tied to its removal, according to OSU.

“Weniger Hall is seismically vulnerable and cannot feasibly be renovated to meet modern research needs due to its age, condition, and methods of construction,” a city staff report states.

The Historic Resource Commission is slated to hold an online-only public hearing on the permit at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Those wishing to provide testimony or observe should register online by noon the day of the meeting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Written testimony must be submitted by noon the day of the hearing and can be provided either in person or by mail to Corvallis Planning Division, 501 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, OR 97333. Written testimony may also be provided electronically using the meeting registration form online.

Barring an appeal to the Corvallis City Council, the Historic Resource Commission's decision on the matter will be final.