Rush Hour(1998, Action) Jackie Chan, Chris TuckerVH1, 6:30 p.m.
Sicario(2015, Suspense) Emily Blunt, Benicio del ToroSYFY, 6:30 p.m.
Demolition Man(1993, Science fiction) Sylvester Stallone, Wesley SnipesVice, 7 p.m.
Big Hero 6(2014, Children) Ryan Potter, Scott AdsitDisney, 8 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin HartAMC, 8 p.m.
Friday After Next(2002, Comedy) Ice Cube, Mike EppsBET, 8 p.m.
The Longest Yard(2005, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Chris RockCMT, 8 p.m.
Sex and the City(2008, Romance-comedy) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim CattrallE!, 8:30 p.m.
Spaceballs(1987, Comedy) Mel Brooks, John Candy BBCAmerica, 8:30 p.m.
The Gentlemen(2020, Crime drama) Matthew McConaughey, Charlie HunnamAMC, 10:30 p.m.
The Original Kings of Comedy(2000, Documentary) Steve Harvey, D.L. HughleyBET, 11 p.m.