Deadly Debutante(2021, Suspense) Angelina Boris, Natalia De Mendoza LMN, 6 p.m.
Madea's Witness Protection(2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy BET, 6 p.m.
Roadhouse Romance(2021, Romance-comedy) Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 6 p.m.
Free Solo(2018, Documentary) Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell NGC, 7 p.m.
The Fate of the Furious(2017, Action) Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson FX, 7 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(2021, Action) Simu Liu ABC, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
Titanic(1997, Historical drama) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Paramount, 8 p.m.
We Are Marshall(2006, Drama) Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox USA, 8 p.m.
Sicario(2015, Suspense) Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro SYFY, 9 p.m.
Nanny Dearest(2023, Suspense) Kayleigh Anne Ruller, Liz Fenning LMN, 10 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road(2015, Action) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron BBC America, 10:30 p.m.
Moneyball(2011, Drama) Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill AMC, 10:30 p.m.
Faster(2010, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton SYFY, 11:30 p.m.