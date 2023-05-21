Want more comics? If so, then you are in luck! Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times subscribers now have free access to 496 comics, including such Mid-Valley Media darlings of old as "B.C.," "Breaking Cat News," "Dilbert," "Phoebe & Her Unicorn," "Red & Rover," "Rubes" and "The Wizard of Id." And if you have been missing Dear Abby, you can now read her online. How do you fi nd this treasure trove? Check out the QR codes below. Or visit our websites and look under the entertainment tab. And don't forget to check out our E-Edition as it typically includes pages that are not in the print edition.