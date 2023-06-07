Putsata Reang remembers a childhood spent hiking through Chip Ross Park on the way to Crescent Valley High School.

She recalls hanging out with friends at American Dream Pizza. But most of all, she remembers a sense of peace and calm.

“I didn't know it then, but I was capturing a reel of film,” she said. “It was landscapes like Corvallis I would go back to when I was in different places. … In a lot of ways, just to calm myself in a war zone, I would think about Corvallis.”

Reang has lived and worked all over the world. The journalist and author was born in Cambodia, and at times has called Thailand and Afghanistan home, among several other countries.

Next week, she’ll be back in the town she grew up in — the town where she picked berries, reveled in nature and launched out on her journalism journey in. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, Reang will give a talk on her memoir, “Ma and Me,” at the Corvallis Museum.

Admission is free for museum members and students, and $5 for nonmember adults.

The book details Reang’s childhood in Corvallis, her Cambodian heritage, her relationship with her mother, her coming-out story and more as she dives into topics such as inherited trauma and what it means to claim your identity.

Near-death experience

Reang’s life nearly ended before it ever really started.

When she was 11 months old, her family fled Cambodia and escaped what would become a genocide of the Cambodian people at the hands of the Khmer Rouge.

While on a boat heading to an American naval base in the Philippines, Reang’s mother held her seemingly lifeless baby close. Some were convinced Reang was dead. The captain of the ship told her mother to throw the baby overboard.

Her mother refused, essentially saving her life.

“I understood that we were linked as mother and daughter in a way my mother was not linked to my other siblings,” Reang said.

Understanding her story

Reang didn’t grow up knowing much about how she got to Corvallis. She remembers feeling different, but not totally understanding where she came from — she felt she was American.

Whenever she would ask her parents about their journey to America, they wouldn’t answer.

“Now, looking back, I realize they didn’t want to talk about Cambodia because it was traumatic,” Reang said. “It wasn’t a choice to leave.”

She added that she can’t imagine what it must have been like for them to be severed from their homeland.

Reang’s mother would regale her with her myths and folktales of Cambodia that painted a picture of what the country looked like. It was her mom's sharing that made Reang realize she, too, wanted to tell stories.

“The impulse for storytelling was already in me, and that impulse was set via my mother and her oral storytelling,” she said.

But Reang didn’t understand her own story for years. When she was 16, she visited Cambodia for the first time, with her mother.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Corvallis, Philomath and Benton County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

It was during the trip that her mother finally started sharing stories of the past. Reang said the itinerary forced the issue, with her mother sort of forced to explain where they were going and what they would see.

Still, Reang didn’t yet grasp from what her family had escaped.

“There’s no way a mother could prepare her daughter for a genocide,” she said.

Finding her identity

Reang’s relationship with her mother has transformed over the years, in part due to her growing understanding of her mother’s story. But her own coming out as gay also made a big impact.

Reang said she knew since a fairly young age that she was gay. But she didn’t come out to her mother until she was in her 20s. Her mom's reaction? It was a phase, she told her.

Although it created tension between her and her mother, Reang said coming out and accepting herself as gay has been a part of her journey to embrace her whole self.

That idea of coming into her selfhood is a theme of “Ma and Me,” and what she hopes readers will take away from her book.

“I wanted to make a statement that me and my family and others who have escaped war are more than just our trauma; we are more than refugees,” Reang said.

A central question for readers of the book is whether they themselves are brave enough to accept their full identity of self.

“It’s about finding the courage to break out of the narrative that are prisons that are keeping us from living as we are meant to live,” Reang said.

A homecoming

Reang said it’s pretty special to return to Corvallis as a published author. It was in elementary school where she learned to read and write. It was at Crescent Valley High School where she took her first journalism class.

“It’s a very sweet homecoming,” she said.

Reang has positive memories of growing up in Corvallis, and often thinks of that peace and sense of calm that she felt as a child.

“That peace still prevails. That calmness still prevails,” she said.