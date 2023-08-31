Local arts groups and community groups involved with history and/or culture are invited to apply for a grant from the Benton County Cultural Coalition.

Past grants have been given for a variety of needs, such as signs for history displays, free tickets to music events, support of theatre projects, and funding of projects for children. The application form is available at https://www.bentonculture.org.

The coalition strives to make the application process straightforward. To this end, an optional grant application workshop is set for the evening of Sept. 20 at the Corvallis Museum. Applicants will be guided through the necessary steps.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 through 31. Further information is available on the website listed above.

The coalition’s governing board has some open positions. The board application form is available at https://www.bentonculture.org/forms/member-interest-form.