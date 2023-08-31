Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to Corvallis on Nov. 13 at LaSells Stewart Center.

Auditions for local children to participate in the performance are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Corvallis Academy of Ballet, 108 NW Second St. Dancers ages 6 to 17 are invited to audition through Nutcracker’s “Dance with Us” program.

Throughout its 31-year history of touring North America, nearly 100,000 children have performed with the international casts of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet.

The 2023 production stars principal dancers from the great opera houses of Ukraine and features 40 world-class artists from Japan, Italy, Turkey and more, providing young dancers with an exceptional opportunity for artistic growth and cross-cultural enrichment.

The audition is open to all area dance students. Children will be cast as Party Children, Mice, Little Snowflakes, Star Sprites, Star Maidens and junior corps de ballet for the Act II Spanish, Chinese, French, Arabian and Slavic variations. All costumes are provided by the company.

Following the initial rehearsal period, the children’s cast will rehearse prior to the show for six to eight weeks at Corvallis Academy of Ballet. On the performance day, the children’s cast will be fitted with hand-sewn costumes designed by Arthur Oliver, followed by a dress rehearsal and the performance.

No instruction fee is charged, but Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet requires a participation fee from all youth dancers who are cast in the performance, to help cover costume maintenance and other related administrative costs. Dancers can sign up to audition at www.nutcracker.com/dance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nutcracker.com. Special pricing is available for groups; call 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.