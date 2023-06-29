On a Friday night in the mid-1970s, Tom Demarest stood in any of eight coffeehouses or taverns in Corvallis and saw a town on the verge of going electric.

If Demarest and his friends wanted to share a buzzy earworm, they probably had to play it on a guitar themselves or sing.

Audiences consumed coffee as an act of participation — not taken to go in plastic cups, but sipped around cable spools turned on their sides to serve as tables in tight, dimly-lit spaces.

“People came there to listen,” Demarest said.

And in a space under a church just off the Oregon State University campus, as many as 200 people would come through on a Friday night to stamp their feet, clap their hands, drink some coffee (of course) and take part in what was supposed to be a brief exchange of music.

The Best Cellar Coffee House exploded into existence from the weight of guitarists above. It turned musicians into organizers and fans into faithful volunteers who remain today as the event turns 50 years old.

Undated fliers proffered access to regional folk acts for a 50-cent cover fee, enough to cover a cup of fresh-ground, fresh-brewed coffee.

“We didn’t put years on there because we didn’t figure it was going to last more than a year anyway,” Demarest said.

'The right spot'

Organizers say a minister at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis called Larry Edgar’s Troubadour Music Center to talk about the crowds of young folks gathering behind the church for jams.

“‘I’ve got these kids playing folk music behind the church at night, and I’d like to bring them in to have a place to play songs,’” said Mark Weiss, quoting the pastor. Weiss coordinates the monthly concert series.

Instructors and students wandering in from the university joined folk scene lovers, ending up in a dark, unfinished subterranean space at the church.

“It just hit the right spot at the time,” Demarest said.

Demarest played strings — mostly guitar but anything except fiddle, he said — in bands and combos through the late 1970s. He played in venues from Eugene to Seattle; five-piece bands could pull in $500 a night.

“You could imagine being very successful,” Demarest said.

And if audiences caught live music, it was probably on the way home from a movie. That's what entertainment was like before VCR tapes or compact cassettes.

Guitars were so prevalent by the mid-1970s that Demarest wrote the instrument into a song.

“To be cool, you had to own a guitar,” Demarest said. “You didn’t have to play it, but you had to have one.”

Demarest thought everyone wanted to play guitar and sing and join in the successive waves of folk music that defined record sales in the post-counterculture era.

“This was an extremely active town,” he said.

Theirs is a dedication that calls up other Willamette Valley concert series. But the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home has run only since 1992, and Happy Valley's Pickathon is just 24 years old.

'So many people'

Musicians and supporters had been running folk shows out of Best Cellar for three years when Mark Weiss came to Corvallis.

He found the city’s literal music underground — the room where he stood shoulder to shoulder with crowds at a moment when music-loving audiences were aligning themselves with deconstruction.

“There were so many people who wanted to play,” Weiss said. “There were so many people who wanted to listen.”

Their look was long hair and long beards, and their sound was the rich, finger-picked, four-chord history of Americana burbling up from niches in the Appalachians and the Mississippi Delta.

It was 1976, and U.S. charts were teeming with hit songs from Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson and Stephen Stills.

The Eagles would drop “Hotel California” in December when the album began a long slog to the No.-7 bestselling album ever.

“We moved from beatniks to hippies to the Best Cellar,” Weiss said.

Audiences in Corvallis were looking for something familiar — accessible and coming from a place other than the decadence and glitz of glam rock.

“Folk music always sounds like folks are making it,” Weiss said.

They found it in the smoke-hazy room at the end of a hall beneath First United Methodist Church.

“It was dark down there, but they brought in some lights and created an atmosphere,” Weiss said in a June 23 phone interview.

That crowd wasn’t one to hype itself up. The Cellar’s fans were listening for quality and subtlety, to enjoy some laidback novelty.

“The word that comes immediately to mind is pleasure,” Weiss said.

Weiss let his mind crawl back over four decades of summer weekends, fading in and out of volunteer roles: “It’s been about the love of music.”

Weiss would end up running the show. Some of the original musicians had moved on, and by the onset of the 1980s the event was spread thin.

At its peak, Best Cellar ran Friday and Saturday nights every summer weekend.

“In the 1980s, as we transitioned from the 1970s, there was a moment where it looked like the Cellar might die,” Weiss said.

He wrote to the Corvallis Folklore Society, which now serves as nonprofit oversight for the concert series.

“I asked, ‘Will you take us on?’” Weiss said.

The Best Cellar settled into its once-monthly format.

And survived.

So did the Cellar fans. Many of those who show up every summer are the same ones who’ve been attending the show since 1973.

“You’ll see a lot of people who were young then and have survived until now,” he said.

Weiss said the series ran without interruption until 2020 and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said 10 volunteers immediately stepped up to help organize the show when he announced the Cellar’s comeback for the 2023 season.

“We have more volunteers than we do volunteer jobs,” he said.

IF YOU GO Long-time Best Cellar performers return for the concert series' 50th anniversary, 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 30 at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Lineup includes Mark Aron; Rita Brown and Bill Smythe; Tom and Ellen Demarest; Barbara Gladstone; Tim Hardin; Jeannie Holmes; Audrey Perkins; Dave Plaehn; John Swanson; and Sharon and Dave Thormahlen. There is a $2 minimum, pay-what-you-will admission. Children admitted at no cost.