There’s a pretty clear pattern — amber-colored, clear and carbonated pattern, actually — to the volunteer work of David Severns.

He’s an insurance agent and a master recycler, Severns said.

And he also is a beer enthusiast. Severns frequently volunteers at brewing festivals, connecting with beer makers and outdoor enthusiasts where they overlap in their shared interests in drinking responsibly.

“If you have a good steward of the environment, and someone who wants to spread that message throughout the community, events are the best way to put that face forward,” Severns said.

Those events thrive only with a large, like-minded group of people, he said.

Severns is organizing volunteers for Septembeerfest. The Corvallis craft brew festival is in its 16th year and finding a steady stream of folks who want to work on the other side of the table.

While a couple of major Oregon beer festivals canceled their 2023 iterations, the event to be held noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in Avery Park is finding some success in calling supporters to drink up some of the cost with their unpaid labor.

Without them, Severns said, “Septembeerfest would not happen.”

Giving back

The craft beer community is exactly that — a community.

Severns said it’s one of people prone to wandering outdoors. They’re interested in making sure the outdoors persist.

“I’m all about the greening of the planet and the drinking of the beer,” Severns said.

Brewers, for example, can find ways to more responsibly use water in a process that demands about 7 gallons of water for every 1 gallon of beer. Brewers also have shown interest in energy credits, incentives for prioritizing electricity generated from the sun or water or other nonfossil fuel sources.

And then there’s the collective of do-it-yourselfers who organize Septembeerfest.

Heart of the Valley Homebrewers has donated nearly $255,000, Severns said, since the start of the festival in 2006. Linn Benton Food Share and the Oregon State University fermentation program are among proceed recipients.

The home brew club has donated more than $19,000 each year for two years to Heartland Humane Society, where the festival reaches out to find a lot of potential volunteers.

“We’re not part of a large corporate conglomerate. We’re not a beer distributor,” Severns said. “We don’t want to extract money from the community — we want to give back to the community.”

Pub managers probably would blush at the scheduling demands. Septembeerfest organizers have more than 60 half-time jobs to fill. Some positions remained open about a week before the event.

“Everybody's competing for the same amount of time,” Severns said.

Turning out

Severns said he’s optimistic about the 2023 Septembeerfest turnout.

The event came back in 2022 after two years of coronavirus pandemic cancellations and saw a turnout of about 2,100, but contended with forecasted triple-digit heat and heavy wildfire smoke.

Organizers said closer to 3,000 attended past Septembeerfests. The event pulls in anticipated $70,000 or more each year in ticket sales. Corporate sponsors help soak up some overhead.

Big festivals held in May in Bend and July in Portland announced cancellations after organizers said the events were too expensive to put on or they were unable to find a venue.

Severns said he’s not brewing anything at home as the Corvallis event approaches. He’s more of a beer consumer, Severns said.

“I leave that to the experts,” Severns said.

Septembeerfest will see Corvallis beermakers including Block 15, Oregon Trail, New Spring and Sky High showcase their craftiest brews. The event this year anchors the resurgent Corvallis Beer Week, back after a hiatus and now organized by Common Fields.

Joel Rea will be there, too. He closed Corvallis Brewing Supply last year after years of declining business but retained the shop’s livery on the side of a blue 1952 step van he calls Gerdy.

He’s not infrequently called the “godfather” of the Corvallis brewing scene. Rea directly or indirectly developed numerous breweries, cideries and meaderies in the area.

Sometimes, Severns said, Rea serves beer out of the van.

“He taught a lot of those people the initial steps of brewing what they’re learning how to brew,” Severns said.

Further information about the festival is available at https://www.septembeerfest.org.