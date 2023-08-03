There's a new Shakespeare troupe in town. But the way it's run is actually pretty old-fashioned.

That's according to Rachel Kohler, one of the founding members of Merely Players, a Corvallis-based, traveling Shakespeare company.

"It's very different from the way most theater companies function," Kohler said. For one thing, there's no director. For another, there's no stage.

"Our entire set is those four blocks and that trunk," she said, pointing to containers resting in her backyard, the site of an evening dress rehearsal last week.

Kohler founded Merely Players with six other actors. This month and next, they'll host performances of "Love's Labour's Lost" across the central Willamette Valley.

The idea of a "director" is more of a modern concept, according to Kohler, a dramaturg at the Majestic Theatre who studied at Mary Baldwin University in association with the American Shakespeare Center in Virginia.

Back in Shakespeare's day, troupes were often actor-managed, so performers themselves were responsible for costumes, blocking, directing and — if need be — reworking the script.

The troupe also operates under a shareholder-system, another Merely Players quirk. The actors don't just work for the company: They own part of it.

And on top of playing a character, each core actor plays a role in managing the company, whether it's marketing, web design, scheduling or adapting the material.

"It's been delightful to work with this strong group of actors, all of whom know what they're doing and give each other feedback," Kohler said.

For Jeff Miller, an actor outside the core seven who's part of the "Love's Labour's" cast, the joy comes from working in a collaborative and collegial environment. Plus, the play is relentlessly silly.

Miller plays a companion of the King of Navarre, who, like the King, has vowed to avoid women (for those unfamiliar with this Shakespeare deep cut).

"It's something of a challenge to make 16th- and 17th-century humor relevant to a 21st-century audience," Miller said, crediting Kohler's adaptation, as well as the cast's performances, for wringing out the laughs.

Castmates Arlee Olson, who plays the Princess of France, and John Carone, who plays the King, also find the camaraderie among actors utterly delightful.

Laurie Mason, one of the core seven and the troupe's venue manager, finds the company's director-less approach liberating.

"We have the ability now to give voice to things we've always had in our heads," she said, remarking on opportunities for the cast to share performance ideas.

Mason plays dual roles as Boyet, the Princess's chaperone, and Holofernes, a stuffy scholar type.

"Love's Labour's Lost" will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Willamette Community and Grange Hall in Corvallis. Other dates are Friday, Aug. 11, at the Lumos Wine Company in Philomath, Aug. 19 at the Albany Masonic Lodge and finally from Sept. 15 through 17 at the Majestic Theatre. You can purchase tickets at merelyplayersoregon.com.

By the way, Merely Players won't be the only Shakespeare troupe performing this month in the Corvallis area.

Not only will the Majestic Theatre's youth production of "The Comedy of Errors "— directed by Kohler — take place Aug. 25 and 26, Oregon State University's annual Bard in the Quad series will perform "Much Ado About Nothing" over two weekends.

Program director Elizabeth Helman started running the program in 2009, when she directed "Twelfth Night."

"Summer is a great time for Shakespeare," she said. The program's cast features students and Corvallis community members, and performances are almost always hosted in the quad in front of Oregon State University's Memorial Union.

This year, in light of construction, Strand Agriculture Hall will provide the performance backdrop, but the event — still on the quad — offers Corvallis plenty of entertainment, according to the show's two leads, Noah Fox and Madeline Braun.

"It's a fun family event. I think it appeals to everybody," Braun said.

"It's such a fun rehearsal process," Fox added.

Bard in the Quad's "Much Ado About Nothing" will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, continuing Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 through 6. It'll also run from Aug. 10 to13.

Kohler knows there's no theatrical experience that plays with the English language quite like a Shakespeare performance.

"Whether or not you understand every single word, the music of the poetry is its own reward," she said.

For Helman, this summer's packed performance lineup is not only a sign of the enduring language of Shakespeare, but also the enduring power of the theater.

"There have been forces trying to kill theater for 5,000 years," Helman said. "And theater will never die."