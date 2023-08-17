The annual Open Street Corvallis returns on Sunday Aug. 20, shutting down a mile of city streets to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and giving people the chance to walk, bike, roll and generally enjoy the outdoors.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is a reimagining of shared public spaces, according to organizers.

The festival route connects Central and Peanut parks through a third activity hub at Oregon State University (11th Street and Washington Avenue) where a number of local organizations, including the Burn Boot Camp, OSU Kidspirit, Corvallis Bicycle Collective and Heartland Humane Society, will host various events.

“A parade led by jazz and funk band, DTW, will begin at 11:30 a.m., traveling from Central Park to Peanut Park,” organizers said in a press release.

Festivalgoers are expected to gather at Eighth Street and Madison Avenue, near the southwest corner of the park a few minutes beforehand.

On stage at Central Park, music will be provided by local bands Animals with Clothes On, Big Fir and DTW.

Peanut Park’s on-stage performances features dancing and movement led by the Corvallis Swing Dance Society, Danza Azteca Titilakawan, Fiesta Mexicana Dancers and Pound Fitness with Kahea.

There will be a Neighborhood Bikeway demonstration at 11th Street and Washington, giant-sized games, roller-skating and a locally built bicycle-powered carnival swing.

Neighbors along the event route are also encouraged to set up activities in their front yards.

This year, the event features its first activity scavenger hunt. Guests can pick up a scavenger hunt passport at an info booth, complete four or more activities at the three hubs in Central Park, Peanut Park and OSU and have the passport stamped for each completed activity.

When the passport is turned in at the info booth, the guest will receive a free sticker.

Three passports will be selected for additional prizes, including a set of bike wheel lights and gift cards to Valley Rock Gym and First Alternative Co-op.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The Central Park location features a Common Fields’ beer garden and food from Damascus Treats, Go Giddy Pops, First Christian Church, The Naked Crepe, Rivas Dulce Vida and Wild Yeast Bakery.

Peanut Park will offer a Block 15 beer garden and food from Cookie Plug, Durando Creations, Nick’s Soul Food, Sabor Tamales, Sunny Day Sweets and Tried & True Coffee Co.

To accommodate the day's events, there will be street closures and no street parking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the designated routes. Motorists on detoured routes are advised to plan for a 10-minute delay.

Volunteers are needed at intersections to manage the flow of traffic, at beer gardens and hydrators as well as on set up/tear down teams. They’ll receive perks like free T-shirts and snacks. Sign-ups are available online.