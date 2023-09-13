Invasive species, such as the American bullfrog or the Himalayan blackberry, can be bad news for ecosystems in the mid-Willamette Valley.

These invading critters and plants can devastate habitats and crowd out our native animals and greenery.

But they can also be tasty.

That's a fact of life the Institute for Applied Ecology has celebrated since 2012 with its annual Invasive Species Cook-off, set this year for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Common Fields in Corvallis.

The Corvallis-based nonprofit agency runs the competition and fundraiser to shine a bright — and scrumptious light — on the threats of invasive species and to support the institute's habitat restoration efforts.

The first event 11 years ago was really just a potluck party for a retiring colleague, according to Tom Kaye, the institute's executive director and senior ecologist. The party proved quite popular.

"We realized that it was something that could be very accessible to a large range of people in the public," Kaye said.

"It's a fun way to broach the serious topic — (by) bringing people to the table and talking about invasive species," he added.

The cook-off will pit Common Fields' food trucks, including the Kalamata Bistro and the Black Forest Kitchen, against one another for the People's Choice Award for their invasive-inspired dishes. The victor will be determined by a panel of judges.

Judges will also name a winner for the amateur chef competition to see who cooks the most creative dish with invasive ingredients. Think things (or species) like Japanese knotweed, dandelion and mint, or wild turkey, Asian carp and starlings.

Past menu items have included starling tacos, blackberry tarts and even nutria chile verde.

Kaye's specialty is Cajun-fried bullfrog legs. He collects the ingredients himself on night trips to ponds.

"It's kind of like playing pool," he said, describing the care needed to gradually creep behind a bullfrog with a four-pronged gig (sort of like a miniature trident with an extra prong) before going in for the kill.

Besides being disease vectors, these invasive amphibians are a menace to the ecosystem, chowing down on anything they can fit into their wide gape, such as ducklings, rats and sometimes other (unlucky) bullfrogs.

"I have caught frogs with another bullfrog sticking out of its mouth," he said.

While cook-offs are certainly fun, the real solution to fighting back invasive species is long-term habitat restoration projects, like the institute's work at the Hebert Farm Natural Area in Corvallis, conducted in partnership with the Corvallis Fire Department and Corvallis Parks and Recreation.

The cook-off brings awareness to the institute's habitat restoration efforts across the Willamette Valley, according to Evan Lasley, the event's coordinator.

"The biggest threat to well-functioning ecosystems is habitat loss," he said.

And invasive weeds that interfere with local habitats and wildlife are a big target of the institute's work, he added.

Getting a handle on aggressive weeds can involve controlled burns, herbicides, or simple weed pulling. That intensive work has to be carried out before native vegetation can be planted, according to Kaye.

"When we are able to plant native species, we can create a much more diverse habitat that's demonstrably more beneficial to native species and wildlife," Kaye said.

Tickets to the Invasive Species Cook-off are $50 and get purchasers a small plate from each of the four food carts, plus a nonalcoholic drink.

The events lasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m.