What better place to tell a story about education than a college town?

"Educating Rita" will take the stage in Corvallis at Tyee Wine Cellars, full of humor, conflict and a hunger to learn.

The two-person play follows an unlikely pair in a "Pygmalion"-like story: a jaded university professor with a drinking problem and a working-class hairdresser who so desperately wants to be an academic.

“It’s a story that’s still relevant even though it was written 40-plus years ago,” said Richard Wallace, the retired Corvallis High School theater director who plays Frank, the professor.

As Rita enters his bookish world, she makes plenty of faux pas, but by the end she is irrevocably changed. Rita is hungry to learn, and in her education she has much to gain from life. But there are also some things she will lose, director Charlotte Headrick said.

It’s a story that is especially relevant to the Corvallis community because of its setting as home to Oregon State University, she said. Headrick happens to be a theater professor at OSU.

The story is powerful, winning awards and spawning a film version, Headrick said. Even so, there’s something magical about live theater, she said.

“There is a power in breathing the same air as the actors on the stage,” she said.

The play will be in a reader’s theater style, with script in hand.

Back in the 16th century, in Shakespeare's day, people came in droves, not to watch plays, but to listen to them. Harking back to that sentiment, a two-person play in reader’s theater style allows people to really listen to the language, Wallace said.

And the location is idyllic, being at Tyee Wine Cellars with the surrounding scenery, he said.

“It calls on the audience to use their imagination,” Wallace said.

For actress Harriet Nixon, it also means considering her approach in how she plays Rita, she said. This isn’t her first time playing the part. Nixon played a full stage production of "Educating Rita" at the Majestic Theatre 15 years ago.

“I see Rita as hungry for an education during a time when that wasn’t a path women of her status took,” she said.

Determined, eager and energetic, Rita often makes big movements. But, with a reader’s theater, Nixon has had to translate those movements to be more thoughtful and subtle, often thinking about Rita’s posture and openness in body language, she said.

It’s been a “fun challenge” to play Rita again, Nixon said. The characters are written in a way that they feel like real people, she said.

And even though playwright Willy Russell is a man, he did a good job at creating a female character, Nixon added.

Support local journalism by becoming a subscriber Quality journalism doesn't happen without your support! Consider subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times today, so we can keep the local co…

Working alongside two former teachers, Nixon has done a lot of reflecting on her own journey.

Hers doesn’t mirror Rita’s, she said. And Wallace (thankfully, she said) doesn’t relate to the cynical alcoholic professor.

Still, the play has Nixon reflecting on the teachers in her life. Both Wallace and Headrick instructed her at different times.

“Both have been guiding presences in my theater journey and my life,” she said.

If you go: "Educating Rita" will take the stage at Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road in Corvallis, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Tyee tasting room or at tyeewine.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation to support the STAGES summer theater camp. Picnic boxes are available at www.GrazingOregon.com and can be ordered up to 24 hours before the performance. Guests can also bring their own picnics but outside alcohol is not permitted.