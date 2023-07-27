The historic Majestic Theatre in Corvallis will turn 110 years old on Saturday, Aug. 5.

For more than a century, the building at 115 SW Second St. has served as a venue for live theater, starting as a hub for vaudeville performers.

“I believe every word that was spoken or sang is hanging there above the stage,” said volunteer Robert Leff, who often directs plays at the Majestic and has had a role in preserving its history.

Christel Birdwell, Laurie Mason and Robert Leff look through some of the archives, including photos and newspaper clippings, from the Majestic's 110-year history. Laurie Mason points to an article from the Gazette-Times that references the opening of the Majestic Theatre. A spread of previous show fliers from the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. In honor of the Majestic's 110 birthday, a celebration with entertainment, tours and cake is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Christel Birdwell, Robert Leff and Laurie Mason look through some of the archives, including photos and newspaper clippings, from the Majestic's 110-year history. Christel Birdwell looks through some of the archives, including photos and newspaper clippings, from the Majestic's 110-year history. Marie Wells sings "Belle" during rehearsals for "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at the Majestic Theatre. A few of the "dishes" referred to during the song "Be Our Guest." Ione Wirz dances and sings along with cast mates during rehearsals. The cast of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." works on choreography during "Be Our Guest." This rendition of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." sees all the old favorites returning, such as Mrs. Potts and her teacup, Chip, played by Kezie Hirsch and Anora Robles. The cast of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." rehearses and practices the choreography during "Be Our Guest." Performances will be held July 27 through 30 at the Majestic Theatre. The cast of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." rehearses at the Majestic Theatre on July 21, 2023, while preparations for the theater's 110th anniversary are made. Theo Ueng, playing Gaston, flexes for his admirers during his namesake song "Beauty and the Beast Jr." Marisol Eschwey, playing Lumiere, invites Belle and the audience to "Be Our Guest" during rehearsals at the Majestic Theater.

He thumbed through black-and-white photographs spread over a table. Much of the Majestic’s history is pieced together by newspaper articles, archives from Oregon State University and the histories passed down by community members.

The building was built in 1913, with decorations of rose gold and Louis XV frescoes, according to an Aug. 1, 1913, Corvallis Gazette-Times article.

For the first show, patrons paid 35 cents for adult admission to sit in one of the Majestic’s 800 leather-finished chairs. Lines snaked across the sidewalk as more than 1,000 people came to see the Majestic’s first show, which featured "Shenandoah," a Civil War film on three reels; three vaudeville acts; and music by a four-piece orchestra.

At one point every seat was filled and some people had to wait in front of the theater, according to a Gazette-Times article.

Throughout the years, the space has been a hub for all types of entertainment, including traveling performers and college productions.

In the 1920s it was a host for women’s stunt shows, in which sorority groups and other women performed skits. It's also where “Junior Follies" were performed.

In these all-original shows, all the female characters were played by men in drag, Leff said.

In 1949, the Majestic became The Varsity, exclusively showing films. And in the early 1980s, entertainment stopped altogether until a grassroots effort urging the city to take ownership of the property — an act that would require a bond measure — succeeded.

The venue today looks a lot different from how the newspaper described it, said Leff, who has witnessed much of the transformation personally.

Through renovations and a seismic upgrade, the number of seats dwindled from 800 to 300, and there are few remnants of pink floral patterns on the stairwell, where frescos once covered the interior.

The lobby had to be enlarged to accommodate live theater and give actors and patrons more space, said Christel Birdwell, recreation supervisor of cultural arts and community engagement for the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department. Because of that, some seating seating was lost.

Upstairs are classrooms and dance rooms. Sound carries during tap practice like “elephants stomping,” volunteer and actor Laurie Mason said. In the basement level are rooms with mirrors for applying makeup, a room with a low ceiling and hundreds of costumes, and a storage space lovingly referred to as “the dirt room,” named after the lack of flooring.

Even though it looks different from the days when the Majestic was described as “modern as money can make it,” its purpose hasn’t changed much throughout the years.

Mason remembers coming to see cult hit "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," throwing toast onto the stage when character Dr. Frank N. Furter proposes a toast.

The Majestic is also where Mason first took the stage as an actor.

“It is a place where people from all over came to play; where else can you do that?” Mason said.

In celebration of the Majestic’s 110 birthday, there will be a celebration with entertainment, aerial performances, tours of the historic building, and cake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

