Saturday attendees of the inaugural Corvallis Celtic Festival gathered in Central Park for music performances, vendors and a harp class taught at the Arts Center.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Music performances for the festival were held in Central Park at the inaugural Corvallis Celtic Festival on Saturday, July 22.
Foodies were not short on options as many types of foods were represented, such as Traditional Scottish Shortbread at Central Park during the music performances of Corvallis' first-ever Celtic Festival.
Jack McDaniel serves watermelon and is part of Celtic Forge, an emerging cooperative in South Town that sells keyrings with Celtic designs.
Vendors at the Celtic Festival were selling everything from original artworks, potions, hats and handmade bags.
Ari Knight attends a harp class taught at the Arts Center during the Celtic Festival on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Corvallis.
Audience members stuck to the shady areas during the noon performances of traditional Celtic music at the Corvallis Celtic Festival.
Some attendees of the inaugural Celtic Festival in Corvallis on Saturday, July 22, 2023, braved the hot summer day with umbrellas and sun hats.
