Into drinks and live music?

Well, if you also fancy yourself an artist, then you're welcome to join the "Chromatic Vibes' community mixer Thursday, Sept. 14, at Common Fields, where artists can connect with other Corvallis creatives.

The mixer is being organized by The Arts Center and provides an opportunity for local artists of all media persuasions and experience levels to link up, according to executive director Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock.

That includes established art groups around the city, as well as Oregon State University art majors, with the idea of forming a multigenerational meetup.

It's kind of like a networking event.

"Those kinds of meetups always bring surprising connections and results," Spencer-Hadlock said.

That connection-building is an outgrowth of The Art Center's Artist Accelerator Program, which supports professional development in the creative economy — basically, putting the "work" in working artist.

"When we started this program, we really found that one of the bigger challenges we have sometimes is just getting artists to even think about themselves as an 'artist' and or think of themselves as a 'business,'" Spencer-Hadlock said.

Being a successful working artist isn't just about making. It's also about marketing, business planning and community building. To nurture that side of the equation, The Arts Center runs career-building workshops, meetups and residencies, whether an artist is a painter, sculptor, writer or dancer.

Before becoming the center's executive director in 2014 and director of the Corvallis Fall Festival for a time, Spencer-Hadlock was a potter, and knows the challenges of getting pieces presented at shows, galleries and online.

"That's why I know how hard it is to keep going as a working artist," she said.

The mixer, of course, won't be a professional development course, but a fun, casual event to bring local creatives together to mingle and share their own experiences as working artists. It will also feature live music performed by the local Jeanne Gregg Band.

Additionally, you can show up to Common Fields anytime on Thursday to support The Arts Center, which celebrated its 60th anniversary earlier this year. Ten percent of proceeds from food bought from Black Forest Kitchen, Kalamata Bistro and other Common Fields purchases that day will be donated to the center.

The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Common Fields, 545 SW Third St.