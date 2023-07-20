Put on your best plaid and head to Central Park and downtown to hear the melodious tunes of Celtic music in Corvallis.

Organizers of the inaugural Corvallis Celtic Festival were inspired by the growing popularity of similar music and culture events in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

But who knew the mid-valley had a bevy of Celtic-style musicians on tap?

“We have a pretty strong community of Celtic musicians here in Corvallis,” organizer Beth Brown said. “We play together weekly at a session at the Old World Deli. There’s lots of different bands.”

Brown connected with 25 local musicians to gauge their interest in pulling together an event. She said the feedback made it clear — this event needed to happen. Starting small and from scratch, the idea ballooned into something with regional appeal, Brown said.

“It just turned into a really big thing with three stages and workshops,” she said. “We’re just novices, but we’re pulling it together.”

Celtic music is quite broad, Brown said, although some might hear the term and think only of old-timey Irish tunes. She said the genre includes folksy Scottish music as well as contemporary forms of Irish and Scottish sounds. And it’s fun to both play and hear, she said.

A musician herself, Brown is a cellist who also plays the pennywhistle and the Irish flute. Her band, Fionnghal, is part of the opening day of the festival. With the trio’s guitar player out of town, they’ll be performing mainly as a cello and fiddle duo.

Now, it’s not the Highland games, so no caber tossing, but there will be plenty of music and other attractions.

The Celtic Festival launches at Common Fields with a free concert featuring Fionnghal and The Nettles from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Common Fields Food Pod and Taproom will donate 10% of proceeds from the day to the festival.

The four-day festival continues Friday, July 21 with its only ticketed event, a fundraising concert with Washington-based The Gothard Sisters at First United Methodist Church. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 at Grass Roots Books and Music (cash or check) or online at corvallisfolklore.org.

Tickets for $25 will be available at the door, and a $2 discount will be given for Corvallis Folklore Society members.

A bagpiper parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22 signals a day of local and regional Celtic performers and artists in Central Park, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, and The Arts Center. Lilting harps and fiddles will meet with whimsical flutes and whistles, joined by bagpipes and singing.

On top of music, expect workshops, dancing, arts and crafts, children's activities, whiskey tasting and a relaxed-pace Celtic session where new players are welcome.

Celtic harpists can join a workshop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Arts Center. There will also be a performance by Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter.

Follow that up with a high-energy 9 p.m. to midnight Celtic session at Squirrel's Tavern for the 21-and-over crowd, anchored by Portland band Biddy on the Bench.

Sunday, July 23 will bring more free music starting at 10 a.m. at Old World Deli. There will also be two Celtic sessions Sunday — one at Common Fields from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and another at Old World Deli from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Brass Monkey will have music from 4 to 6 p.m. and a whiskey tasting at 4 p.m. There is a $25 fee for the whiskey tasting.

For those coming from out of town, coupons for discounted room rates at Corvallis hotels are available. Festival button purchasers will enjoy a 10% discount from several festival sponsors.

Visit the Corvallis Celtic Festival on Facebook, or the Corvallis Folklore Society website at corvallisfolklore.org for updates and a full schedule of events. For further information on how to participate, write to festival organizer Beth Brown at bethbrown15@gmail.com.