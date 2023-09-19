Shel Mae Reinwald comes from and is a part of a lineage of accomplished artists, but she didn't always know her precise path, what "her" medium would be.

"My creativity was mostly poured into my work," Reinwald said by phone. She meant work-work, not artwork.

The sculptor, who works with maps, received the Best New Artist Award last year at the Corvallis Fall Festival and returns this year with new pieces, new techniques and an anticipation to reconnect with the festival’s unique community of artists and art lovers.

A box of maps

Before venturing into her current practice, Reinwald worked as a retail designer in a fair trade store in San Francisco and then four others around the country. And for 10 years, Reinwald ran the Portland metro’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore, four of them actually, overseeing a staff of about 40.

One day, someone brought in a box of maps to donate.

"I don’t know what came upon me, but I became really attached to these maps," she said.

Growing up, Reinwald said her mother loved to road trip, and she recalls maps spread out on car seats as they traveled, sometimes on a whim.

The maps that came into ReStore that day, though, were hand-drawn Charles F. Metsker maps; Metsker started to map the Pacific Northwest in the early 1900s, and his creations are still in circulation. They were headed for a recycling bin, but Reinwald thought that they were too beautiful to be destroyed.

"I immediately decided that what I wanted to do was to make three-dimensional botanical pieces with them," she said.

Prior to this, Reinwald had done some painting and collaging. Around the time too, Reinwald said she lost her job and had some six months on her hands for the first time since she began working. She carved out a space for making art in her home and began to work with the maps.

Her rural upbringing near Silverton brought out a fascination with the natural world, she said. Surrounded by large gardens and eventually having one of her own — this, in addition to reading books on botany — has informed the kinds of sculptures her work explores.

Her oeuvre is a growing collection of birds and flowers made even more compelling by the material from which they are constructed: leaves of a dandelion veined by lines of a map and sunflowers the vivid yellow of a Marion County map.

The links between the maps and the creations are direct. The maps are all of Pacific Northwest counties, and the birds or plants that result from them are specific to the locations in the maps.

"A lot of the plants I try to represent are definitely creative interpretations and not exact," she said.

A piece often begins with a photo walk: in Portland, in her garden, somewhere outside. If something beautiful piques her interest, like the wildness of blooming artichokes in her garden, she takes a photograph.

Currently, what's caught her eye is a plant called sneezeweed.

"It’s the most beautiful flower that has these spiky red petals and a pointy center," she said. She’d taken a photograph of it walking around the neighborhood. She is sculpting the flower from a Linn County map.

A debut and an award

Prior to last year, Reinwald had never heard of the Corvallis Fall Festival. She’d only been in a few shows and was trying to find newer places to showcase her work. She read about the festival, looked at some pictures and felt that it was a welcoming place for her art. So she applied and was accepted.

"That was my first real show," she said.

There was some trepidation showcasing at the festival.

"You really are just baring your soul when you put your heart out for the world to see," Reinwald said.

Last year, she arrived in panic, minutes before registration for the event was to close, with her partner, John who builds the wooden backdrop for her sculptures. Their last-minute arrival had them sprinting to the registration booth.

"Everybody in the booth is just like having a great time and really patient and exceptionally chilled," she said laughing.

"It was so disarming."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Beyond the booth and the festival staff, Reinwald said the reception at the festival was also disarming. Attendees held genuine interest in the work of artists. And when a team of judges filed into her booth later to score her art, she made an effort to talk about her work in a way she had shielded herself from doing before.

"I was really shocked when Donele (Pettit-Mieding), the fair festival director, presented me with the Best New Artist award,” she said. “I didn’t know what to say. I actually just started crying."

"I was really honored and super touched. It was so validating for me," Reinwald said.

Ahead of this year’s festival, which takes place this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at Central Park, Reinwald said she’s made a lot of booth improvements and is showcasing a collection of new art. One of these is a songbird which she sculpted from sheet music inherited from her uncle, Michael Horner, a co-founder of the Salem Folklore Community who passed in 2018.

"It’s a way to honor him," she said.

A lot of new techniques have gone into the creation of the collection which she is excited to showcase and receive feedback on, in addition to being with the community again at the scenic location of the festival in Central Park, downtown Corvallis.

Related Stories: