A new health center will open its doors this summer at Oregon State University.

About five years in the making, the health center has goals to expand its hours of operation and serve more than just students.

Right now, students receive health care at the Plageman building, a nearly century-old brick building that was built as an infirmary in the 1930s. Providing modern health care has been difficult in that space, said Executive Director of Student Health Services Kelly Hower.

It’s often too hot or too cold in the building, and running multiple technological devices and the HVAC systems can run the risk of flipping the breaker, she said.

“We want the new building to feel more welcoming,” Hower said.

The new building, on the other side of campus at 850 SW 26th St., is an opportunity to have a space better fit for the student’s needs, she said.

But, students aren’t the only ones who will be patients at the new health center. It’s open to faculty, staff, and even the surrounding community, Chief Administrative Officer of Samaritan Health Services Kelley Kaiser said.

The project is a partnership with Samaritan Health Services, which will be leasing out the second floor.

The four-story building borders Reser Stadium and offers views of the football field from some of the office spaces — almost a box seat feel to them.

The exam rooms and newly painted bright white lab rooms are empty. But soon they will hold exam beds, computers, test tubes and equipment, Hower said.

One of the biggest drivers of the change was expanding the access and hours of service. The current health center operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Hower said.

“We know students have needs outside those hours,” she said.

Now the partnership allows expanded access. The student health services will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday while Samaritan's services, operating on the second floor, will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.

Through the partnership, the health center offers primary care as well as same day walk-in services. Health care also can be accessed through telehealth services.

The new location is a benefit, Kaiser said. Being on the outskirts of the campus gives more access to the community and is easy to find, she said.

There’s also more parking available. A mere 12 inches from the stadium, Hower said she worried about noise levels on game days, but she gave it a “test run” and said it wasn’t as loud as she was expecting.

Another project in the works is getting pharmacy access back to campus through partnering with the Samaritan Athletic Medicine Center across the street from the clinic, Hower said.

That is something that has been missing since the on-campus pharmacy closed three years ago, she said.

The Health Center is expected to finish construction in June and will start accepting patients in July.

