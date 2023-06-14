Police, public health and elected officials set in motion on Wednesday, June 14 construction of a mental health crisis center, the first shovel-ready component of a sweeping effort to update the Benton County criminal justice system.

The county is trying to intercede in the unhoused-to-jail pipeline, building a $7.7 million, 8,000-square-foot clinic set to open mid-2024 at Van Buren Avenue and Fourth Street, previously D & M Auto Sales.

It was originally hoped to have opened this year, but officials said inflation and budgeting issues caused delays.

County behavioral health employees would tend to clients voluntarily housed for fewer than 24 hours in an area called "the chairs," providing space for people in the throes of crisis to stabilize or connect to counseling and prescribing medical providers.

"It really is about upstream prevention," said Damien Sands, county behavioral health director.

Sands said the center will give people space to rest that keeps them out of jail and from entering the court system. Benton County has just one bed now serving roughly the same function.

"The foundation you have laid, or are quite literally about to lay, will allow the center to become a place of respite and care for those in need," Sands told a crowd.

The county had made behavioral health services one of the key pitches to voters in a $110 million bond measure in May. Voters shot down the core funding after a five-year, multiagency effort to add jail capacity and divert Benton residents from the criminal justice system.

But not all of the plan's components were dependent on the bond.

Benton County pulled together funding from $1 million in federal and $5.45 in Oregon budget appropriations, and $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding. That funding lifted the clinic from the bond measure that mostly would have paid for a jail.

In addition, the bond dedicated $3 million to a $14.2 million one-stop navigation center for people without housing.

Consultants told Benton County leaders that Corvallis voters were much more likely to approve a bond that promised to fund fixes for homelessness and mental health.

