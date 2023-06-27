In addition to providing resources for current students, one of the art program's main goals is to provide educational opportunities to high schoolers, ages 13-19, with immersive summer art classes through their JumpstART program.

Anna Fidler, the Director of JumpstART, is a Senior Instructor of Core Studio Art and Painting, as well as a working artist. Fidler emphasizes that an important part of the program's mission is keeping art learning accessible and “to give a lot of need-based scholarships.” Of the 60 students in attendance the majority come from the Pacific Northwest, but Fidler mentions that the program is open to any current or incoming highschool student.

Fidler has been director of the program for 8 years but says JumpstART has existed for “over 20 years” but isn’t sure on the exact number. Fidler is joined by current and former OSU art faculty such as John Whitten, Katherine Spinella and Nathan Danilowicz. The learning opportunities for JumpstART are not just limited to the high schoolers attending, some of the instructors are recent studio art graduates who facilitate the classes and are able to gain real world teaching experience.

Though Fidler was a natural choice for director because of her previous experience with pre-college programs. Fidler is on a deeply personal mission “I get to be the door that opens for them.”

Students in attendance get to have somewhat of an abbreviated college experience. They stay in dorms overnight and get to choose what classes they attend for their morning and afternoon sessions. The morning sessions include drawing, color theory, and sequential art while the afternoon sessions include digital animation, photography, printmaking and painting.

Mid-day the students get a lunch break and after are invited to unique artist talks each day from working artists of many different mediums.

Comet Robinson, a second year graphic design student is working in the JumpstART program as Fidler’s assistant. Robinson described his job duties which included anything from designing the shirts for the camp to sorting through the mountain of supplies that were stored away during the remodel of Fairbanks Hall in 2022.

During the academic year, Robinson works on campus as a graphic designer for Transportation Services, but expressed how his lived experience has led him to this point. “I did a camp like JumpstART when I was a kid… and now I get to be on the other side.”

After lunch recent BFA of Photography and Digital Studio graduates, Alexis Morris and Momoko Baker, lead a Digital Photography class where students get hands-on experience with digital cameras, courtesy of the Oregon State Media Hub. The students are given assignments modeled after Photo Program instructor Evan Baden’s course for Beginning Photography. Morris and Baker lead the students on a “photo field trip” around campus and through buildings looking for inspiration.

In Snell Hall, lovingly referred to as “the basement” former OSU faculty, Katherine Spinella, along with recent graduate Talia Caldwell take their students on a journey through the process of printmaking. Spinella has been printmaking for approximately 18 years but still finds joy in teaching the basics to people who want to learn. Caldwell meanwhile is still growing in her practice but shows a student one of her first prints compared to a recent one to encourage them to keep trying and keep making.

Throughout the week the students goal is simply to create and explore different mediums. To close out the week, each student will select 2 of their favorite works to display in a pop up exhibition alongside their peers' work. When reflecting on her favorite part of working on the JumpstART program Fidler expressed that while it's hard to choose she “loves watching friendships form.”