A family-friendly video game gathering is slated to make its second appearance in Corvallis.

Featuring classics from the 1970s, '80s and '90s, 64 Bits or Less is a retro gaming festival hosted at the Benton County Fairgrounds and sponsored by the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

Last year’s inaugural event drew more than 350 people and featured 30-plus video game stations buzzing with the sights and sounds of yesteryear.

Scene-setting music mixed with the clicking sounds from dozens of old-school console remotes and the chatter of enthusiastic gamers playing their childhood favorites.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Jensen is an event founder and organizer who settled in Corvallis. A decade ago, Jensen and friends started hosting backyard summertime parties and inviting restaurants as well as comic book and music stores, building an audience for their themed events.

“After the first time we did a video game theme, we thought maybe we can do something bigger with this,” Jensen said. “People were really interested.”

The idea for 64 Bits or Less came from Jensen and fellow event founders Phil Hochheiser, Courtney Spaulding and a handful of supportive friends. They started digging out their old gaming consoles and hunting for more gear to set up gaming-themed parties.

During the event, each of 30 gaming stations is equipped with a console, controllers, a CRT television and a selection of games. One major change this year: The event will be held indoors.

“Being outside during the day kind of messed with being able to see the screens, use the light guns, use the projector,” Jensen said.

Another new feature is a swap meet during the event. Around 25 vendors are expected at 64 Bits or Less, selling all sorts of retro and vintage goodies including games, records, cassettes, VHS, toys, clothes, etc. Jensen said as far as organizers know, it’s the first combo gaming event-swap meet in Corvallis.

“I think a lot of people are going to come because of the swap meet,” Jensen said. “We’ve had people asking about that over the years, and specifically last year I was getting messages beforehand asking about setting up tables.”

There will be a six-player light gun shooting gallery, 8-bit computer lab and two projection screens featuring four-player Nintendo 64 games such as Goldeneye, Mario Kart and Smash Bros, as well as 10-player Saturn Bomberman and the body-moving hit Dance Dance Revolution to close out the evening.

Hardcore gamers: Don’t miss the Nintendo high score competition — play to win prizes such as a weekend pass to this year’s Portland Retro Gaming Expo. Games include Pac-Man, Arkanoid and Q*bert.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The swap meet is featured both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; children age 5 or younger get in free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.64bitsorless.com.