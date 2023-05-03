After a three-year hiatus, the Corvallis Spring Garden Festival is back and calling all those who have a green thumb.

Full of annuals, perennials, specialty plants, seeds, ceramics, art, music and even belly dancing, the event is back in full swing, said festival coordinator Serena Kapuler.

“We want people to see gardening as an art,” Kapuler said.

Plants have the power to enhance a space. There’s an artistic value to garden art that is often overlooked, Kapuler said.

Even those who may not have the space for a garden can enhance their space with indoor plants, she said.

“We want to encourage creativity,” she said.

The festival has been around for decades, and was canceled the last three years due to the pandemic. But even before that, the event was almost put out to pasture.

Kapuler remembers when her parents were vendors at the festival and she would visit their booth as a teenager, she said. Some vendors are regulars who come year after year, she said.

So when the original event organizers who had started the festival back in the '80s decided to retire, Kapuler felt like she “couldn’t let it die.”

So the past few years, Kapuler has been spearheading the event with local agency sponsorships. This year, it’s a joint effort of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department, Corvallis-Albany Farmers Market and The Arts Center.

Full of plants, art and music, the event has always been held the first Sunday in May, Kapuler said.

This year, there are 30 vendors.

Eventgoers should expect plants, ceramics, candles and visual art as well as baked goods, kombucha and frozen treats.

There will be local singers and performers, she added.

It’s an event for all ages with a relaxed vibe, she said. The music isn't blaring, and it isn't an overwhelming event. The event is held only one day, and it feels like you can take it all in in that time, she said.

“We really just want to bring joy,” Kapuler said.

If you go: The Corvallis Spring Garden Festival is a free event held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, on the plaza of The Arts Center Plaza between Seventh and Eighth streets on Madison Avenue, next to Central Park in Corvallis.