In its latest campaign, Visit Corvallis is hoping you'll let your tastebuds do the traveling this summer on a craft beverage quest around the city.

Your "staycation" could uncover artisan ales, crisp ciders, natural wine, citrusy gin and session mead among the broad range of beverages representing the flavors of the Willamette Valley.

Visit Corvallis calls it the Mid-Valley Sip Trip Passport, and on it, you can "take off" on five tasting flights from top local beverage makers: 2 Towns Ciderhouse, 4 Spirits Distillery, Block 15 Brewing, Caves Corvallis and Spiritopia.

The passport, good until Oct. 2, costs $30 per person.

“I think craft beverages are popular because they offer a truer taste of what a particular region has to offer,” Visit Corvallis Executive Director Christina Rehklau said. “Authenticity is a big word that you hear a lot today. People are looking for that more artisan and authentic taste.”

Last fall Visit Corvallis launched a similar event, Rehklau said, and organizers decided on a summer relaunch.

The organization also promotes a Heart of the Willamette Winery Pass, offering scenic, intimate, artisanal settings around the mid-valley until Dec. 31.

“It’s a way of tying different experiences together to extend the story,” Rehklau said. “This is a way of expanding peoples’ horizons on the different things we have to offer.”

Mid-Valley Sip Trip Passport:

2 Towns Ciderhouse Bartender’s Choice flight.

4 Spirits Distillery tasting flight.

Block 15 Brewing tasting fight.

Caves Corvallis natural wine flight.

Spiritopia tasting flight and ginger lemon drop.

How does it work? The mobile-exclusive passport is redeemed for tasting flights at the various participating Corvallis locations. Your passport is instantly delivered to your phone via text and email, ready for immediate use.

Just show the passport to your server to access available offers.

Proceeds from the passport sales go to additional marketing and promotion for local craft beverage makers. A nonprofit serving Corvallis and Benton County, Visit Corvallis aims to increase tourism in the area. It’s funded through city lodging taxes.