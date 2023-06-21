Last January, we ran my article on visiting the graves of two popular music figures buried in Oregon.

In response, we received a tweet from @greyhoundude (Hi, Barry — sorry I don’t know your last name, but I know you and your hounds), who apparently loves music as much as he loves greyhounds.

“Did you know that the drummer for Procol Harum is buried here in Corvallis?” @greyhoundude wrote. He said BJ Wilson had been Jimmy Page’s original choice to drum with Led Zeppelin, but Wilson wouldn’t leave Procol Harum, because the group had had an international smash with “Whiter Shade of Pale.”

You remember that song, right? Do you remember 1967? (If you do, it’s been said, you probably weren’t really there!)

That beautiful slice of soaring Hammond organ phrases based on the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, a rousing chorus, psychedelic imagery … ah, the musical embodiment of the Summer of Love! The Beatles played that record over and over at a birthday party for Paul McCartney.

Procol Harum was an English rock band that struck gold with this song, its debut record. It reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, lingering for six weeks. Without being promoted much, the single skipped the Atlantic and climbed to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Whiter Shade of Pale” has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide over the years, making it one of the most successful singles of all time. The song is considered a classic, recorded by more than 1,000 artists.

As for Barrie James Wilson, he was born in 1947 in Edmonton, Middlesex, England. In the early 1960s, he drummed for a group called the Paramounts, then went into session playing for such British stars as Cat Stevens and Lulu.

BJ went on to be a member of Procol Harum from 1967 to 1977, the larger part of its original career.

He went on to play in Joe Cocker’s touring band from 1979 to 1984; he was previously the drummer on Cocker’s cover of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends,” recorded in 1968.

Other notable gigs included playing with AC/DC, on the soundtrack of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and with Supertramp Lou Reed. His last recorded work was on Gary Brooker’s 1985 album “Echoes in the Night.”

The obituary I found online looks to be from the Corvallis Gazette-Times. It notes that BJ moved to Kings Valley in 1979. In 1987, he lost consciousness after an intentional drug overdose. He was hospitalized for three years, all the while in a vegetative state.

In 1990, at age 43, he died of pneumonia at South Hills Nursing Home in Eugene (that happens to be where my mother died in 2004, at a much greater age). Wilson’s funeral services took place at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. He left behind his wife and two daughters.

BJ is remembered as having a distinctive drumming style. He sat low behind his kit, looking like, it was said, “an octopus in a bathtub.” Though he wasn’t as famous as some of the other drummers of his era, he was respected by his peers.

On Memorial Day, I finally made it to Oak Lawn Memorial Park to pay my respects to Barrie James Wilson. Despite having his grave’s coordinates, retrieved from that site that helps you locate anyone’s resting place, it was surprisingly hard to track down. At last my friend found it.

“In loving memory” is etched at the top of the gravestone. Under BJ’s name is engraved: “To know you was to love you.” Off to the side, an image of a drummer at his kit is carved.

There were no flowers for Barrie James Wilson on Memorial Day. I stood there wishing I’d thought to bring some. I thought of the joy his playing had brought to others and certainly to himself, how his family obviously loves him, and how sad it is that he felt a need to leave this world at such a young age.

At least we have his recordings to remember him by.

