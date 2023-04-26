For performers at Paranormal Cirque II, it’s a shame that Halloween comes only once a year. However, circus-goers in Corvallis will have another chance to get scared at this R-rated show.

Paranormal Cirque II is just like any other “two-hour Vegas-quality show,” except for the fact that the acrobats are zombies, there’s a juggler who is a serial killer and the contortionists are dressed as creepy dolls, performer Steve Copeland said.

He himself plays a ghost hunter, Copeland said.

Described as "thrilling, wicked and sexy," the show is filled with performers from all over the world, from Mexico to Kenya, he said.

The medley of cabaret, theater and circus is making its way to the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis. The stage will be filled with metal music and rock 'n' roll, bloody makeup and red lights.

An hour before the show is a pre-show, where attendees can buy merchandise and have the chance to be scared by performers. Fair warning: Some of the snacks are a little naughty and shaped like female and male genitalia, he said.

But as much as it’s scary, it’s also funny, he said. Part of the reason it’s rated R is the adult humor, he said. Children under 13 are not allowed to attend, and those between the ages of 13 and 17 require an accompanying parent or adult, according to the site.

“It’s a show with all kinds of emotion; there is excitement, tension and laughter,” he said.

Copeland is used to being in shows, but not usually ones rated R, he said.

“It’s really gratifying to have a show for adults, to just let go,” he said.

A self-proclaimed horror movie fanatic, Copeland is in his element.

He knew he wanted to be a clown ever since he was 4 years old and living in a small town in South Carolina, he said.

At age 19, he joined the circus.

"I found something where I get to make other people happy and laugh and forget about whatever may be bothering them," he said.

It’s been about 20 years since those earliest of days, and when you work with the same people and go home and see them and travel in the same trailers, they become a family, he said.

The show has traveled from New Mexico through California before making its way to Oregon, he said.

"You don't have to wait until Halloween; we're bringing it right to your backyard," he said.

If you go: Paranormal Cirque II will be at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis, from Thursday, April 27 through May 1. Tickets range from $20 to $60, and can be purchased online at paranormalcirque.com. To get $5 off enter promo code 5OFF. Tickets can also be purchased at the fairgrounds.

