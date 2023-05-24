The Corvallis Museum has two new exhibits on display: one that honors the region’s history, and one that tells the brave life story of one of the first Black women to settle in Oregon.

The exhibition “Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom” was created by the Oregon Black Pioneers, and is on display through July 16.

“When the opportunity came up to put this exhibit in, we were excited because her story is really important to this area,” said Jessica Hougen, the executive director of the Benton County Historical Society. “There has been diversity in Oregon forever, and it’s important to elevate these types of stories.”

Museum guests are greeted by the colorful banner-style exhibit right as they step through the doors of the museum, 411 SW Second St. Thanks to the work of the Letitia Carson Legacy Project, the early pioneer’s story is becoming more widely known in Corvallis, which even has a local elementary school named after her.

Carson was a formerly enslaved unmarried Black woman who exercised her right to claim land, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time.

Hougen said she is planning to hold a Juneteenth event with the Oregon Black Pioneers and Letitia Carson Legacy Project.

The event will be held over two days; on June 18, guests will be invited to view the Letitia Carson exhibition at the museum and then visit the land where Carson’s property is located.

On June 19, there will be a community service event, “Activate Your Allyship,” at the Reciprocity Garden, followed by an NAACP event from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Corvallis Community Center.

The other exhibition on display at the museum is “Horner Highlights,” which features the collection of the former Horner Museum at Oregon State University.

In 1925, Professor John B. Horner helped establish a campus facility called the Museum of the Oregon Country. It included specimens from the biology and geology departments, plus pioneer artifacts donated by Horner’s contacts throughout the state.

The museum closed in the mid-1990s, and the Benton County Historical Society acquired the vast collection in 2008. The society had to build a storage facility to hold everything, which Hougen said is what led to building the Corvallis Museum.

“It was a huge turning point for us as an organization, and really spurred our growth,” she said. “This collection spans time and it spans the globe.”

The exhibition will be on display throughout the summer.