Described as being at the forefront of an up-and-coming genre that is a mix of old-time and bluegrass music, mid-Willamette Valley native Tatiana Hargreaves counts among her accomplishments as placing first at the Clifftop Appalachian Fiddle Contest.

Her music was featured on a Grammy-nominated album, and she has toured with renowned musicians.

These days, she teaches fiddle at the University of Northern Carolina, Chapel Hill, and has formed her own band.

But before all that, she lived and breathed music in Corvallis.

Accompanied by her band, Hard Drive, he next stop is her hometown.

It took her leaving the area and going to the South to come out of the closet. Now she wants people to know that bluegrass music is for everyone, so she creates inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ folks wherever her band travels.

Studying music while growing up was at times an intense, regimented process, Hargreaves said. There was constant practicing and competing in contests. In some ways it was wonderful to be a part of the community and feel a sense of accomplishment that came with winning contests, she said: “It was a huge part of my life.”

Now Hargreaves is revisiting with her band the repertoire she so meticulously honed for contests in Corvallis. For her, it feels empowering. In a low-pressure atmosphere, Hargreaves can put a new spin on the pieces.

When she’s onstage with her bandmates, the somewhat-bluegrass group incorporates old-time and country music, ranging from brother duets to fiddle tunes.

There’s a fun energy when the group is onstage together, she said.

“We just convey this joy of playing together." She added that before they were bandmates, they were roommates.

You’d think it would be easier to come out of the closet in a more liberal town in a blue state, but Hargreaves found her community in a pocket of the red South.

She had her own reservations and assumptions about the South when she moved to North Carolina, she said. But she found a vibrant LGBTQ+ community there, and came out as queer after moving away from Corvallis.

“There are a lot of queer people in the South,” she said.

Bluegrass and country music historically have created boundaries of exclusion to LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color, but some musicians are trying to reclaim the genre, curating spaces for LGBTQ+ folks and musicians of other minority identities to enjoy music.

There are plenty of queer musicians, Hargreaves said, but artists became more visible during the pandemic. “It just kind of exploded,” she said.

Now she’s trying to create inclusive spaces wherever she goes, actively challenging the assumptions people have about bluegrass music and recognizing LGBTQ+ people have been stakeholders of the genre throughout history.

“We have always been here,” Hargreaves said.

If you go: Hard Drive will play at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Tickets are available for $15 presale at whitesidetheatre.org, and at the door for $20.

