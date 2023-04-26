The 2023 Corvallis Fall Festival is now accepting applications for all participants.

The not-for-profit event, which will celebrate 50 years in Central Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, has a mission of helping sustain local arts and crafts while serving, supporting and showcasing the greater Corvallis/Benton County community.

New and returning artists are encouraged to apply for Artist Booth space in landscaped, shady Central Park. Booth applications close Monday, May 1. The Young Artist Marketplace provides an opportunity for Benton County artists ages 8 to 18 to sell their work directly to the public. Applications for the Marketplace close Monday, July 31.

The festival welcomes performing artists to apply to provide entertainment on two stages: the Family Stage in the Art Discovery Zone and the Main Stage adjacent to the Food Court. Applications close Monday, May 1.

The Fall Festival maintains a tradition of supporting local charities with the Food Court; spaces are available for new food vendors to participate in 2023. Applications for food court vendors close Thursday, June 1.

Links to all online application forms can be found at corvallisfallfestival.org.

The festival has grown since its inaugural year of 1973, and now fills the park with 170 art booths; food booths; a 1K, 5K and 10K run; two stages of entertainment; family art-making opportunities; a free Saturday Night Street Dance; and more than 30,000 guests each year.

The festival is known throughout the region for the quality work of the artisans who participate, and the friendliness of the community where it is located.

The park is fully accessible, with ADA parking adjacent. Admission and convenient shuttle transportation are free.