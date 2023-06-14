Summertime in Corvallis brings local musicians out to play in the park.

The Corvallis Community Band’s free summer concert series starts next week with a sea-themed performance. Other themes this season include Broadway classics, a children’s concert, and music of the British Isles.

The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 20 to Aug. 29 in Central Park. Rehearsals begin an hour beforehand and are open to the public. The band returned to live concerts in 2022 after the pandemic forced cancellations and a shift to video performances for the previous two seasons.

“We have some amazing soloists who will be coming,” Sarah Grotelueschen said. “It’s always inspiring to listen to them.”

Hanging out in the park on a summer evening has its draw too. Grotelueschen described a laid-back environment where people can enjoy sitting out on the grass in beautiful weather as music carries across Central Park.

The Tuesday shows can draw as many as 500 visitors, according to the group’s website.

Grotelueschen is president of the Corvallis Community Band’s board of directors, and she plays French horn with the group. Part of her work includes listening to her bandmates — not just when they’re performing, but also getting feedback about the board’s leadership and diversity of representation.

“We get positive feedback both from the musicians and the community,” she said. “We’ve attracted a lot of newer, younger folks this year.”

The Corvallis Community Band traces its roots to the 1920s and was reformed in 1976 for the local celebration of the U.S. bicentennial, according to its website. The group has carried on ever since, rehearsing weekly and performing several concerts. The weekly summer concerts date back to 1980.

The board starts recruiting in January for conductors who are interested in leading the summer concerts. There’s a list of previous conductors to draw from, and sometimes new talents step up for a shot. Conductors can pull from the band’s music library or bring in material they’ve licensed.

When it comes to band members, anyone who plays at a high school level is welcome to join, Grotelueschen said, noting the group has a presence on Facebook and online, and at concerts they invite people to join them.

“People have a love for making music,” Grotelueschen said. “It’s an opportunity to continue lifelong learning about their instruments and themselves, and to make beautiful music together.”