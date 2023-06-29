Andrea Snyder, an award-winning mixed-media artist and arts consultant, recently announced the showing of several of her works at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York City.

Snyder, a new resident of Corvallis, weaves into her art influences from the countries she has visited and cultures she has studied or experienced.

Several pieces are on display at this museum-caliber contemporary art gallery in Chelsea, New York, an influential center of the art world. The gallery is known for showcasing emerging 21st-century national and international masters.

The “Chelsea Connoisseurs” exhibition opened June 10, and will remain on display through September.

The Amsterdam Whitney Gallery chose four of Snyder's three mixed-media pieces and one three-dimensional handmade paper figure: “Gone Samurai,” “Gone She Warrior,” “Alien Goddess” and “Pod Lady.”

Snyder is a member of The Arts Center in Corvallis. She is currently creating two- and three-dimensional art in multiple media. Her work comments on ancient cultures and their influence on our past and present.

Connecting a career in which she worked with the University of Pennsylvania Museum and the Smithsonian Museum Shops with her work as a crafts marketing and merchandising consultant to worldwide indigenous groups, she hopes to form a legacy of her experiences through her art.

Details on Snyder's work are available at andreagsnyder.com or www.amsterdamwhitneygallery.com/andreagsnyder.