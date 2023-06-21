Chamber music has a reputation of being stuffy and exclusive, but chamber music organizations in Corvallis are actively trying to break that perception. They say, you don’t have to be well versed in the classics to enjoy them.

Corvallis has two chamber music groups. Chamber Music Corvallis began in 1958 as a small group of Oregon State University professors. The idea was to create a space for professional concerts, so patrons didn't have to drive to Eugene or Portland to hear chamber music.

The Chintimini Chamber Music Festival was established in 2001, built around performers who grew up in the Willamette Valley and are now pursuing concert careers in classical music. It has since expanded to include a variety of ensembles, from two or three players up to small chamber orchestras of a dozen musicians.

On June 23, the festival will kick off its 21st season with a series of four concerts. This year’s program includes familiar favorites by composers, such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert and American composers Florence Price and Portland resident Kenji Bunch.

Whether you have studied the classics or can’t tell a violin from a cello, you can enjoy the music. Organization volunteer and prominent Corvallis musician Angela Carlson wants to encourage everyone to listen.

A pianist, music instructor at Oregon State University and wife of recently retired Corvallis-OSU Symphony Conductor Marlan Carlson, Angela Carlson has built her life around music. It can be frustrating for her to hear that people aren’t open to listening to classical music, she said.

Some of it has to do with new players themselves, creating a stigma that chamber music is only for the elite. She’s referring to the musicians who come onstage with a poker face, take a bow and leave.

“It's hard to shed the stigma,” Carlson said.

Chintimini concerts try to dispel that feeling of being exclusive or stuffy by having performers address the audience, she said.

She suggests to those who may feel intimidated: Read the program for some background information about the historical backdrop and social happenings, plus an overview of the composers. This will aid understanding of the music pieces.

“I want to urge people to be openminded; you don’t have to like everything,” she said.

She wants people to know that you don’t have to study music or really know anything about it to enjoy it.

When Carlson listens to classical music, sometimes she sees pictures or is able to capture a tone. Sometimes the music sounds like a storm or a description of a valley, she said. Other times, she gets caught up in the technicalities of the music.

But she brings her own baggage to her listening, she said. Audience members can do the same. Listening to music should be different for everyone, she said.

Two of the Chintimini concerts will take place at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Corvallis, a location that can allow people to feel a more intimate connection to the music, said Carlson.

And it’s a completely different experience from listening to a recording, she said.

“You feel things and hear things not even the best recording can pick up,” Carlson said.

The Chintimini Chamber Music Festival schedule includes concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Friday, June 30, both at First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road; and performances at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, also in Corvallis. Tickets are available at https://www.chintimini.org/tickets.