The Benton County Fair & Rodeo has announced its 2023 main stage lineup.

The fair is set for Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 2 through 5, at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis.

The concert schedule follows:

Aug. 2: Radical Revolution, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Radical Revolution is a six-piece 1980s tribute band packing hits of Whitney Houston, Rick Springfield, Madonna, a-ha, Def Leppard, the Go-Go’s, Kenny Loggins, Erasure and more. The band features both female and male lead vocals, fat keyboards, blistering guitars, thumping bass and big '80s drums.

Aug. 3: Remedy, 7 p.m.; Chayce Beckham, 8:30 p.m. Remedy is a five-piece rock performance band, playing dance songs from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Beckham is an “American Idol” winner and Artist to Watch (Country Now, Country Swag, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville). His debut EP “Doin’ It Right” went to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country Charts, and received critical acclaim from E! News!, Billboard, People, CMT and more.

Beckham is the first contestant to win “American Idol” with an original song. His semiautobiographical “23” went to the top of numerous viral charts. Now climbing the charts at country radio, “23” has continuously banked more than 1 million on-demand streams per week since its 2021 release, amassing more than 203 million thus far. Beckham will join country superstar Luke Bryan on his “Country On” tour this summer.

Aug. 4: Kurt Van Meter, 7 p.m.; LANCO, 8:30 p.m. Van Meter’s story is that of American folklore. From an early age riding shotgun in his dad’s pickup in Southern Oregon to his football career at Oregon State University to his stint as a law enforcement officer to his days riding bulls and listening to great country artists while working the fields, Van Meter doesn’t just sing about country music ideals — he has lived them.

LANCO forges new territory after breaking out with the multiweek No. 1 hit “Greatest Love Story.” The band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums chart topper “Hallelujah Nights,” becoming the first country group to earn a No. 1 debut in a decade. LANCO garnered another platinum-certified hit with “Born to Love You” before the launch of its “Honky-Tonk Hippies” EP, self-produced by the band, with each track penned by at least two members.

Aug. 5: Back in Black, 7 p.m.; Mr. Speed, 8:30 p.m. Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band, has been touring the United States since 1990, entertaining audiences with AC/DC’S music, old and new. Armed with a list of more than 80 songs, Back in Black puts on a high-energy live show with professional sound and production. Exact song replication will leave you wanting more.

Mr. Speed is a Kiss tribute band. After performing for two and a half decades, the band recently added a new character by unveiling Eric Carr (“The Fox”) on drums.

The fair’s main stage is sponsored by Pioneer Connect. Concerts and rodeos are free with paid admission to the fair. Seating in the outdoor venue is first come, first served. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music under the stars.

Fair tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1. Call 541-766-6521 or visit www.bentoncountyfair.net.