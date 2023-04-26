Mid-Willamette Valley residents will have the opportunity this spring to attend the tale of "Sweeney Todd" at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis.

The Steven Sondheim masterpiece, revived on Broadway last month, tells the story of an unjustly exiled man who returns to London as Sweeney Todd, otherwise known as "the demon barber of Fleet Street."

Todd and his partner, Mrs. Lovett, kill their customers and bake their remains into meat pies, so it’s only fitting that the Corvallis Meat Pie Shop is sponsoring the April 28 opening night gala.

Director Ruth Mandsagar said she has been “obsessed” with the dark and witty production ever since college, when a friend told her she would make a good Mrs. Lovett.

“I’m 5-foot-10, and I’m an alto,” Mandsagar said. “In theater, a lot of the roles for women are the little ingenues that sing soprano and they just kind of go along with whatever the dude says. But Mrs. Lovett is an amazing, strong, complex character.”

Mandsagar learned all of the songs in Sweeney Todd, so she would be prepared to audition in case an opportunity presented itself. Finally, in 2016, she got to play her dream role at Albany Civic Theater.

“Instead of making my dream die, it was just like, ‘Now I need more,’” Mandsagar said. “I needed to dive into all the other characters, and I thought, ‘I really should direct this someday.’”

Now as a director, Mandsagar gets to explore the other characters as deeply as she has Mrs. Lovett. She has enjoyed listening to Steven Sondheim’s lyrics, and noticing the little treats he throws in for the audience and characters if they’re able to listen closely enough.

“It's just really interesting, complex music that I probably am not even touching the tip of the iceberg on getting through all of it,” Mandsager said. “But I'm trying.”

The cast and orchestra both have members with professional music experience. Some of the orchestra players come from the Willamette Valley Symphony, and Gregory Brumfield, who plays Sweeney Todd, sings professionally with the Portland Opera.

Jim Martinez is the music director, and Mandsagar said the two of them feel strongly about raising the bar for community theater.

“Some people are here to spend time with their friends and do theater, but I think everybody wants to do good theater,” she said. “They want to be challenged, and they want us to raise the bar and expect more and really have a good show that they're proud of.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Mandsagar said the cast members have been amazing from the Day 1 rehearsal, and she’s enjoyed helping them step out of their safety zone to be successful in the show.

“They scoop each other up; they love each other, they support each other,” she said. “We've cast them for their voices, but somehow they all gelled as great human beings too.”

"Sweeney Todd" will run from Friday, April 28 through May 21. Evening performances, which start at 7:30, are set for April 28 and 29, and May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Matinee performances, which start at 2:30 p.m., will be April 30, May 7, 14 and 21. The Majestic is at 115 SW Second St.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Mandsagar said this show may not be appropriate for children. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.majestic.org/.