Marlan Carlson, who has conducted the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra for the last 54 years, has decided to finally set down the baton and head into a well-deserved retirement after his final concert May 16.

The 85-year-old maestro has had quite the run with the symphony, and for his final spring concert, he selected a piece that encompasses his time with the ensemble he built from the ground up: Richard Strauss’ “An Alpine Symphony.”

The score tells the story of an alpine climber’s experience ascending a mountain from daybreak to dusk. On the way, he watches the sunrise, sees waterfalls, weathers a storm and treks through a treacherous creek — all in one day. The symphony’s rendition is 50 minutes long.

“It’s a marvelous, picturesque piece,” Carlson said, and one that reminds him of his own journey in Corvallis.

Strauss is one of Carlson’s two favorite composers; the other is Gustav Mahler. Fifteen years ago, Carlson set out to conduct performances of all 10 symphonies Mahler wrote in his lifetime.

He was able to conduct only eight of them, as the others require more space and participants than is possible in Corvallis. Carlson still views the project as a win, seeing as how most universities don’t perform more than one of the composer’s works.

The roughly 100-member ensemble wasn’t always this distinguished, and Carlson played a major role in earning the reputation the symphony has today. He remembers the orchestra as a “fairly modest engagement” when he first arrived in 1969.

Carlson recalls driving over the Harrison Street Bridge with his wife, Angela Carlson, more than a half-century ago when she said the words he has never forgotten: “Boy, we’re not going to stay in this little jerkwater town for long.”

We all have to eat our words sometimes.

A world of music

Before Carlson settled in Corvallis, he lived and performed all over the world, seemingly learning a new language everywhere he went.

But long before that, his lifelong love affair with music began at the age of 4.

Both of Carlson's parents were pianists, and he and his brother were tickling the ivories by the time their hands grew large enough to do so. Basic piano skills are necessary for any musicians, Carlson said, likening the instrument to a saw and hammer for a carpenter.

By age 7, he was playing the violin because, as his father told him, pianists were a dime a dozen. Although he claims he was just “lukewarm” at violin, he pursued the instrument compulsively at college, often waking up at 4 a.m. to fit in three hours of practice before breakfast.

“I’m not sure it was very productive,” he acknowledged in hindsight.

After completing two undergraduate degrees at the University of Kansas, Carlson got a full-ride scholarship to study at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels in Belgium.

But he found himself “longingly looking over the Rhine River” because so many famous composers were from Germany. So, he and a friend taught themselves the language and hitchhiked to Cologne, where scattered pieces of rubble from World War II still covered the streets.

“The Germans were living it up like crazy,” Carlson remembers. “I decided it was for me; that was my style.”

While Carlson was partying it up with the Germans, he could still hear his mother’s voice, which had been urging him to earn a doctorate since he was 6 years old. He went to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York before deciding he was interested in Buddhism and moved to Japan.

Carlson’s life continued in this fashion for quite some time; he would get the itch to move somewhere new, learn the language and find an orchestra to play in or conduct. He traveled through Asia, India and Africa before a job opened up in Decatur, Illinois.

That’s where he met the accomplished pianist and flutist, Angela, who would become his wife. It didn’t take very long; their first date was Feb. 14 and they were married by mid-May.

Marlan and Angela Carlson moved to London and then back to Germany, because, as Carlson put it, “the problem with England is that everybody speaks English.”

The musical couple greatly enjoyed visiting college campuses, particularly ones with music departments. They flew from London to New York for just $99 and bought a 30-day Greyhound bus ticket so they could tour universities on the West Coast.

Once back in Germany, the chair of Oregon State's music department dialed Carlson and offered him a job. The couple asked for a temporary leave of absence from their jobs in Germany, but they never went back.

The music department was in a period of expansion when they arrived, which allowed for both of them to find work at the university. Carlson attributes much of his success at OSU to his wife, and he refers to his conducting position as “our job.”

“Behind any successful man there’s a good woman and that’s certainly my case,” he said. “Without her, I’d never have a career here at Oregon State. No way.”

The Carlsons have three children who enjoy music in their own ways, whether it be playing, dancing or listening.

This summer, Carlson plans to kick off his retirement by visiting his daughter in Sweden and old friends in Germany. To prepare for the trip, he’s learning Swedish, so he can follow the news.

While retiring is a huge step for Carlson, he knows he is leaving the position in good financial and pedagogical condition. He places a lot of confidence in the 15-member Symphony Society, and said the orchestra would not be what it is today without their energy.

“I wouldn’t have traded these 50 years at Oregon State for the careers of any of my contemporaries,” Carlson said. “It’s really quite remarkable.”