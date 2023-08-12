Outside investors are taking an out-sized interest in downtown Corvallis real estate, and the reasons are myriad, industry experts say.

Commercial broker Bjorn Beer recently facilitated two big deals: the sale of the Crees Building, AKA the building with the Inkwell Stores, to a Portland-based investor, as well as sale of the WVT COVID Testing Lab building at 366 SW Washington Ave.

Years of anti-growth posture, he said, makes the properties that are available attractive, include to those beyond the mid-Willamette Valley.

"Paradoxically, the anti-growth policies of the past few decades have made Corvallis an even more attractive place for out-of-town investors, if they can find the inventory for sale," Beer wrote in an email.

Opportunities are also opening up due to changes in inheritance patterns, according to business owner and brief Corvallis Councilor Christina Jancila.

“Prior to COVID, and especially downtown, a lot of real estate was family-owned. It went back 50 years, 75 years,” said Jancila, who owns Marie Jane's Cannabis Connection and just sold the WVT COVID Testing Lab building.

“But now that the real estate owners are retiring, their children, very few are taking over the family business. So, what happens is that the real estate owners are selling their business, and it is outside sources coming into Corvallis to buy this real estate,” she said.

Out-of-town investors

Jeff Foley, Crees Building’s new owner, spent time considering the purchase. Corvallis emerged from a shortlist of towns that included Salem, Eugene and Bend.

“Although we’re out of the pandemic, there are a lot of areas in the Pacific Northwest that are still dealing with the impacts,” Foley wrote in an email. “Corvallis seems to have weathered the effects better than other areas I considered.”

The Crees Building’s first floor and basement are occupied by Inkwell Home Stores and nearly all of its office spaces on the second floor are occupied. Its location and what Foley called a “certain charm and feel that is really unique” are also reasons why he viewed this as an exciting purchase with reduced risk.

“My mindset is to be a good steward for the building while providing a place where businesses can thrive and grow,” Foley wrote.

Aside from regular improvements to the building, Foley said there’s a plan to install rooftop solar panels and battery storage in the building. This will lower the carbon footprint on the 97-year-old building while still providing cost effective energy for all the businesses operating there.

A native Oregonian, Foley’s ties to Corvallis comes from members of his immediate family who are alumni of Oregon State. His oldest son is applying there this fall. And 20 years ago, his father was director of the Oregon State Alumni Association.

“It’s a town I’m happy spending more time in, which I think is important when keeping an eye on your investment,” Foley said. He plans to purchase two more buildings in the next two to three years.

Doing business downtown

Prior to the pandemic, there were growing concerns about the health and vitality of the Corvallis downtown area, according to the Corvallis Benton County ‘21-23 Economic Development Plan.

"Downtowns continue to face rapid changes in retail practices, parking challenges, and vacancies, which is true for all downtowns in the county," the plan says.

Business owners who spoke to Mid-Valley Media agreed, pointing out lack of sufficient parking space and increasing rent/utility costs as among these concerns.

Kourtni Rader, owner of Seoul Sisters Boutique and like many other small business owners in the area, was unsure if her business would survive the lockdown closures when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Her landlord offered her grace to pay what she could afford — and after the store reopened two months later, that offer still stood.

“I was extremely fortunate,” Rader said, adding that she was aware of small businesses who struggled to keep the lights on despite accessing funding assistance such as the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans.

Rader, whose current lease dictates the percentage rents may climb, said that increase remains reasonable compared to others, and the no-surprise tact means it does not burden her business.

She credits this to the property owner, a local who envisions that the businesses which run out of his spaces will be there for the long haul.

Ann Schneider, who owns Tried and True Coffee, said her rent has seen small bumps up over the years. She estimates a $200 to $300 increase in the last nine years, partly as a result of how small the store is — a mere 400 square feet.

Jancila, who runs Marie Janes, estimates downtown commercial rents have increased by anywhere from 11% to 20% annually since 2020. It may not seem like much, she explained, but for the many small and local businesses downtown, it can be a substantial overhead cost.

Much of the movement stems from an increase in the cost of utilities, mortgages, levies and taxes for property owners who have no choice but to shift onto business owners, Jancila said.

For those coming to the end of a long-term lease can be shocked to suddenly have to pay what the current market dictates, Jancila said, which can be as high as a 20% increase.

“It’s a very difficult situation when you have tenants say, 'I cannot afford to pay the rent, I’m just not pulling in enough money right now,”' said Jancila, who is also a property owner.

“If you look downtown, you have a lot of vacancies,” she added. “It is a difficult economic situation here, especially downtown.”

A number of the vacancies is office space that emptied out as more companies learned from the pandemic their staff could work from home.

More outside investments could mean conversion of these office spaces into retail spaces, or more high-quality office options, which the downtown needs, Beer said, especially as new businesses crop up.

It is the only thing that can keep rents low, according to Beer. It’s the law of supply and demand.

Seasonal nature

While an attractive location that pulls in visitors and residents frequently, downtown Corvallis businesses face another challenge: its seasonal nature.

According to Jancila, this is evident during holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when students suddenly disappear. But in the summers the phenomenon is even more pronounced, she said, because a lot of locals vacation elsewhere.

“Although there are a lot of people in Corvallis that complain about students and their housing, businesses need their revenue,” she said.

Schneider says she is trying to assess her business’ downtown location’s client base given that the traffic ebbs and flows, with a busy two days and lean patronage the rest of the week.

Plugging gaps

The business environment in downtown Corvallis is unique because it comprises mostly small and local businesses that contribute to the local economy. There are few chains.

Yet another challenge has come in the form a group designed to champion local business disbanding. The Downtown Corvallis Association called it quits in February 2022.

Rader said though the Chamber of Commerce attempted to absorb some of the DCA’s responsibilities, its absence has been felt among many small and local businesses that had relied on it to represent their needs at city and county levels.

Some owners have since come together to form a Downtown Committee within the Chamber of Commerce, Schneider said, to, among other goals, take over the Main Street accreditation process — a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that helps revitalize downtowns — something the DCA was working to clinch prior to its dissolution.

A Main Street accreditation will stamp the downtown’s important economic contribution to the city and reinforce its unique community character, according to the organization. It will also open businesses to a wider range of funding opportunities and tools for success.

Communication between local government and the businesses community — and among themselves — leaves much to be desired, Jancila said. Rader and Schneider agree that there is more work to be done in this regard.

“We don’t really have a good way to communicate with all the businesses downtown,” Schneider said.

As someone who runs a number of businesses, Jancila said that there is little time to go digging for information. Oftentimes, news is passed down by word of mouth.

In an email, Jerry Sorte, Corvallis' economic development supervisor, said city officials do understand the time limitations of small and local business owners; that's why they take to multiple channels to get information out, especially when grants are available.

These include news releases through the Corvallis and Benton County newsletter and online channels, the Corvallis, Philomath and TriCounty chambers of commerce, and through organizations like the NAACP and Casa Latinos Unidos.

To address parking issues, Sorte wrote that the city has changed parking rules to eliminate off-street parking requirements and puts customer needs over other parking demands through a public parking program.

There’s also a property tax exemption for people building multiple units to encourage more vertical development of mixed-use buildings downtown.

Unique culture

Business owners worry that outside investors might not understand nor be interested in preserving the unique culture of Corvallis' downtown hub.

Foley, who spoke with some businesses as well as the city's Economic Development team prior to buying the Crees Building, takes this culture to mean the “the eclectic mix of business and local companies that give Corvallis its uniqueness and feel,” he said.

“The concern would be if out of town investors bought up enough real estate to increase rents to such a degree that it drove out the small businesses that make downtown what it is,” Foley said, echoing a similar concern of Rader’s.

On the other hand, the market forces don't necessarily care whether investors in commercial property are local or outsiders, he added.

“Overall, I believe that if a city isn’t growing, it’s dying. Seeing investors interested in Corvallis and being willing to spend money buying real estate is a positive sign that the city is thriving and growing,” Foley said by email.

As chair of the Downtown Committee, Schneider said there are plans to bring more events downtown, establish a good relationship with Oregon State University so attract more people downtown and address other issues that can improve the area for small and local businesses to thrive.

“I heard someone say a long time ago that the status of your city is based off of how well your downtown is doing,” Schneider said. “There’s a lot of room for us to grow right now in our downtown.”

