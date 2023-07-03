After Oregon Republicans ended their week's long walkout in June, the senate wrapped up the 2023 legislative session with just days to spare to pass a slew of education bills.

This included an historic $10.2 billion investment in the state's K-12 schools, an increase from the initial $9.2 billion proposal earlier this year by the governor.

That initial proposal was the basis for the preliminary budget adopted by the Corvallis School District last month. With more money than expected, they'll need to make changes...

Earlier this spring, Corvallis teachers rallied outside the Benton County courthouse, protesting potential staffing cuts because of a projected $5 million shortfall in the district's budget. The cause: the insufficient $9.2 billion funding level from the state.

One of the participants was Evan Walker, an educational assistant the district's alternative high school College Hill. At the time, his job was one of the 50 potential classified and licensed positions on the chopping block.

(Quote from Walker)

(quote from Bach)

(quote from Schmedar)

(quote from Harder)