Mamma Mia, here we go again!

If you can’t get enough of the rom-com "Mamma Mia!," based on Catherine Johnson’s book from the 1999 musical featuring the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA, you’re in for a treat at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis.

As if the movie wasn’t enough fun all by itself, the evening will also offer photo opps, a costume contest with prizes and themed concessions.

If you haven’t been to the movies since before 2008, the film features Meryl Streep as Donna, an American who has wound up as an independent hotelier in the Greek islands. She is preparing for her daughter’s wedding on their island with the help of two old friends (her former bandmates from Donna and the Dynamos).

Meanwhile, Sophie, the spirited bride, secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hopes of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on the big day.

The movie is rated PG-13 for some slightly racy content.

Tickets for this fun evening are $15 at majestic.org.