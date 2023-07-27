Come Aug. 5, 2023, the Corvallis Arts Guild will host its annual Clothesline Art Sale at a new location.

The event which began in 1961 at the Benton County Courthouse lawn is moving to the Corvallis Central Park where 50 artists are expected to showcase and sell a variety of artworks from 2D paintings and photographs to ceramics, sculpture and woodwork.

In addition to art showcases, the organizers are incorporating elements of science and education to the event, a move CAG treasurer and coordinator John Friedlander says is in no way an attempt to mimic or replace a much loved summer festival that shuttered in 2020 partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

da Vinci Days, which began in 1989, combined art and music with elements of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Its popular race event, the Graand Kinetic Challenge, however, lives on although this year’s edition was canceled.

“We’re not consciously trying to chase da Vinci Days’ wind, and we didn’t anticipate the Kinetic Challenge’s cancellation,” Friedlander said, “but the path of the Clothesline Sale’s conceptual growth unexpectedly follows neatly in the path of a much-loved traditional Corvallis summer event.”

As part of the event lineup, Oregon State University’s Fullbright Scholar Dr. Derek Fish will host two interactive sessions on Thursday Aug. 3, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and at the Clothesline Sale on Aug. 5 from 3 p. m. to 5 p.m.

Friedlander and his realtor wife met Fish late last year and were taken by his work using applied arts to teach science and math concepts in South Africa.

“Art will be nowhere without science,” says Friedlander , adding that both the practice of and appreciation for many kinds of art occur in line with small and big scientific concepts.

Speaking about the cancellation of this year’s GKC, Frieldlander said the CAG was already in conversation with Maxtivity, an arts-and-crafts creative space in Philomath whose kinetic sculpture “The Glory” has appeared in the GKC.

Although saddened by the cancellation of the race event, Maxtivity was already on board so it was very much a coincidence to have them at the Sale, Friedlander said. Maxtivity will also host activities based on longtime CAG member Carole Selberg's science-in-art curriculum called Working with Waves.

Given its new more spacious location, these new program additions will not only allow the park’s grounds to be fully put into use, there will be a more robust array of activities for old and new patrons and guests who are expected to turn up.

“We certainly hope it will continue in some way next year,” Friedlander says about the new additions.

Another new development at this year’s Clotheslines Sale will be the presence of members from six new art guilds. The Clothesline Sale has exclusively showcased the work of CAG members.

But participating this year are: the Willamette Ceramics Guild, the Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild, the Contemporary Fiber Arts Guild, the Fire and Light Glass Guild, the Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild and the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, which plans to erect a camera obscura at the event.

First time attendee and artist, Ute Vergin, is a member of the Willamette Ceramics Guild. At the Clothesline Sale, Vergin will have a booth to display a variety of functional ceramics from saucers and bowls to mugs and vases that have been in the works.

“It opens other avenues to me, gives me much more opportunities to showcase and sell my art,” Vergin says about the guild’s first time participation in the Clothesline Sale.

For Gary Irwin, a member of the Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild, the decision to incorporate 3D artists and art to the Clothesline Sale feels much like an opening of doors to a whole new world.

Irwin rescues trees then shapes and carves them into bowls and hand mirrors among other things.

At the event, Irwin will have a booth of his own where he will be displaying wooden bowls and hand mirrors in-laid with sea shells and amethyst as well as wood platters with resin work.

Irwin is looking forward to “connecting with community members who appreciate nice art” and are deeply interested in the work that goes into making them.

Friedlander says the Clothesline Sale is happy to have opened up the event to more guilds and more art mediums and anticipate that this will, in turn, expand the variety of guests and patrons at the event.

“We support visual artists and art,” he says of the CAG’s founding mission, “and that doesn’t say 2D artists only.”

The event is named for a clothesline-like display system that began as an actual clothesline with clothespins holding unmatted art pieces, then evolved to use steel rope and chicken wire.