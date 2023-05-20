After taking on Hollywood Westerns in 1974's Blazing Saddles, classic monster movies in 1975's Young Frankenstein and the silent-film era in 1976's Silent Movie, cowriter/director Mel Brooks turned his satiric eye toward Alfred Hitchcock thrillers in this hilarious 1977 spoof. Starring in a speaking lead role for the first time, Brooks plays a psychiatrist with a very Hitchcockian name — Dr. Richard Thorndyke — who suffers from the titular nervous condition, a combination of acrophobia and vertigo. Speaking of vertigo, Hitchcock's classic film Vertigo is just one of the Master of Suspense's films that are uproariously parodied here — you can also keep an eye out for straight-out spoofs of scenes from The Birds, Psycho and Spellbound. Beyond these specific callouts, Brooks also lovingly, and painstakingly, re-creates the overall look and style of Hitch's films, from the directorial choices to color schemes. That aspect makes this film particularly enjoyable for students of Hitchcock's work and perhaps a little more niche than something like Blazing Saddles but no less funny. Joining Brooks onscreen here, and as great as ever, are his frequent collaborators Harvey Korman, Cloris Lachman and Madeline Kahn.