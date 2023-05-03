Bluebird Hill Cellars in Monroe has brought on Josh Price to its vineyard manager and winemaking associate.

Price is leading the vineyard management team at Bluebird Hill, and works with owners Neil and Sue Shay to assist with winemaking, and also supports marketing and sales efforts. Price is an experienced, knowledgeable professional in the fields of viticulture and enology.

As the assistant vineyard manager of Oregon State University’s Woodhall Vineyard, he works closely with professors and students to conduct research and demonstrate techniques for viticultural practices.

In addition to his role at the vineyard, Price also has a background in wine buying and has traveled extensively to learn about regional vineyard practices and wine characteristics.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in viticulture and enology from OSU in 2015, and has been managing Woodhall Vineyard since 2013, starting as a student intern. With his passion for grapes and wine, he is dedicated to sharing his knowledge and expertise with others.

Price lives in North Albany with his wife and two children.

Bluebird Hill Cellars also recently scored three platinum medals in the 23rd annual Platinum Awards competition convened by Great Northwest Wine. The competition accepts only wines that have received one or more gold medals at competitions held in the Pacific Northwest in the previous 12 months.

Bluebird Hill scored with three reserve 2019 pinot noirs: South Block, Mom’s and Zenith. These wines also scored 95, 94 and 95 points, respectively.