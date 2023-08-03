The Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation day-use fees for visitors on Friday, Aug. 4, in celebration of the third annual Great American Outdoors Day.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, the BLM’s standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at Alsea Falls Recreation Site.

The standard amenity fee waiver does not guarantee admission to some busy recreation areas where reservations for day use, group sites and overnight camping are recommended.

The Great American Outdoors Day was established to celebrate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act into law on Aug. 4, 2020; it invests in the protection and sustainment of public lands. With GAOA funding, the BLM is addressing deferred maintenance needs and improving public access to popular outdoor recreation destinations throughout Oregon and Washington.

Before you go, check for local fire restrictions and active fire closures. The fee waiver applies only to standard amenity fees for day-use at the recreation sites listed. It does not apply to any expanded amenity fees for overnight camping, group day use, and cabin rentals or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.