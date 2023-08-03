The Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring its 14th annual Back to School Supply Drive now through Aug. 31.

The community is invited to take part in the event. Backpacks have historically been a large need for students of low-income families returning to school. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Just $30 can provide one student with supplies for an entire year.

Other supplies needed include copy paper, regular and dry-erase markers, three-ring binders, notebooks, pencils, wide-ruled paper, scissors, index cards, sticky pads, pencil bags or boxes, hand sanitizer, tissues, erasers, highlighters, crayons, glue and glue sticks, rulers and folders. Used supplies and books will not be accepted.

Supplies gathered will be divided and distributed between five rural schools, including Alsea Elementary, Blodgett Elementary, Kings Valley Charter School, Monroe Elementary and Muddy Creek Charter School, immediately following the event.

“We are once again blessed to be able to work with the Benton County community to support our students as they return to classes,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a news release. “As I stated last year, this is a vitally important fundraiser, and an opportunity to have a positive impact on the life of a child. Please take a moment and help your sheriff’s office make this a reality for our youngest residents.”

Cash, checks or supplies can be dropped off or mailed to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: The Sheriff’s Foundation, 180 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, OR 97330. Further information is available from Sgt. Leslie Thilberg at 541-766-6858.