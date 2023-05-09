Related to this story
Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.
While the founder of the new group says he doesn't intend to compete with another group of restaurateurs, he also didn't intend to have two groups.
Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
Drug-related DUII arrests were up four times over last year at this time.
A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.