Highway 20 is closed just west of Corvallis because of a crash.
Watch this space for results of Measure 2-140.
Seven adults are dead and multiple others are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon, May 18.
The Budget Commission has sent the coming year's budget onto the council, but it won't include $100,000 for this project.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.