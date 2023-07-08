Workers paint trim at the second-phase buildout of McKinney Lane Apartments on June 30, 2023, in southeast Lebanon. Contractors are building a range of apartments from 550-square-foot studios to two-bedroom spaces of 1,200 square feet. A developer bought the site in 2020 for $650,000. The apartment complex's first phase finished construction in 2013 and now is worth an estimated $8.1 million.