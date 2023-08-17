Aug 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Before it was a theme park, Pirate of greens Bridge Park was once a dairy barn. JESS HUME-PANTUSO PHOTOS, MID-VALLEY MEDIA A pirate greets theme parkgoers at Pirate of greens Bridge Park in Jefferson, a labor of love for resident Gaylyn shay. The venue at Pirates of greens Bridge Park in Jefferson has face painting, balloon animals and a photo booth. Related to this story Most Popular Corvallis picks parks, City Hall as sleeping areas for homeless Here are the rules. Albany residents: Construction workers came on to property without notice Complaints have come pouring in — to the city, on social media and to the police. A subcontractor has been fired. Here's what happened. Suspected explosion sparks North Albany fire Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before seeing flames and smoke coming from the home. Burnt out, some Corvallis teachers rethink careers; but new contract on horizon The Corvallis School District reached a tentative agreement with teachers on a contract. Here's what's bumming teachers out and the hope the c… OSU football: Quarterback competition is underway There are multiple position battles taking place at the Oregon State football team’s fall camp, but none have drawn as much interest as the th…