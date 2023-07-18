Adriana Padilla lives at Colonia Paz and goes to Lebanon High school. This last spring, without nearby bus service, making the trip to school was a challenge. Colonia Paz on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lebanon.
HANS BOYLE PHOTOS, MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Sara Alvarado Torres, a 16-year-old Colonia Paz resident, will be attending Lebanon High school this fall as a junior. The new bus route at Colonia Paz means she'll have more time at home, she says. Colonia Paz on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lebanon.
The announcement came one day after an annual performance review.
Adriana Padilla lives at Colonia Paz and goes to Lebanon High school. This last spring, without nearby bus service, making the trip to school was a challenge. Colonia Paz on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lebanon.
Sara Alvarado Torres, a 16-year-old Colonia Paz resident, will be attending Lebanon High school this fall as a junior. The new bus route at Colonia Paz means she'll have more time at home, she says. Colonia Paz on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lebanon.